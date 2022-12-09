India Post Recruitment 2022-23 for Group C Posts, Download Notice

India Post Recruitment 2022-23: India Post is inviting the application for recruitment to the post of Skilled Artisans. Candidates can check the details here.

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Skilled Artisans under General Central Service Group C Non Gazetted, Non-Ministerial for various trades including MV Mechanic, MV Electrician, Copper & Tinsmith and Upholster on its official website i.e. indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Notification Download

India Post Skilled Artisans Vacancy Details

MV Mechanic - 4 Posts

MV Electrician (Skilled) - 1 Post

Copper and Tinsmith - 1 Post

Upholster - 1 Post

Educational Qualification for India Post Skilled Artisans Recruitment 2022

A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognised by the Government or 8 th Passed with experience of 1 year in the respective trade

Passed with experience of 1 year in the respective trade A candidate who applies for the trade of MV Mechanic should possess a valid Driving Licence (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to test it.

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

India Post Skilled Artisans Salary:

Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

Selection Process for India Post Skilled Artisans Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the Competitive Trade Test.

How to Apply for India Post Skilled Artisans Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application to ‘The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No.37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006' and should be sent through speed post/registered post.

The separate application should be sent for each trade in a separate envelope if applied for more than one trade and the candidate should superscribe on the envelope and application. The last date of application is 09 January 2023.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-