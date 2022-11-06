Indian Academy of Sciences and SRM AP held joint press meet on Academy’s 88th Annual Meeting

Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru, and SRM University-AP Andhra Pradesh held a joint press conference on November 03, 2022, at the university campus following the inauguration of the Science & Technology Exhibition.

Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru, and SRM University-AP Andhra Pradesh held a joint press conference on November 03, 2022, at the university campus following the inauguration of the Science & Technology Exhibition by Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan.

The Annual Meeting of IASc, hosted at SRM AP during November 04-06 aims to exchange scientific inferences and innovations through discourses on recent scientific breakthroughs. Leading scientists, technologists and seasoned academic professionals will be attending the event and disseminating their scientific expertise on technology and development.

“Science is about knowing; Technology is about doing. Taking fundamental principles and translating them into workable products is the interdisciplinary nature of science that we look into”, remarked Indian evolutionary biologist and Secretary of IASc Prof Renee Borges. Adding to that, Prof. Umesh Waghmare, President of IASc talked about how the programmes of IASc reach out to younger scientists through Summer Research Fellowship and Associateship Programme

Public Lecture Series, Special Lecture Series, Young Scientists Meetings, Symposia, Exhibitions and Cultural Programmes are organised as a part of the Annual Meeting.

The Public Lectures have renowned columnist Mr Palagummi Sainath and Dr Ananya Vajpeyi from the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Delhi, as the eminent invited speakers. Prof A S Raghavendra from the University of Hyderabad and Prof Sadiqali Rangwala, RRI, Bengaluru, will deliver Special Lectures on recent scientific innovations in science and technology. Lectures by Fellows/Associates on an extensive range of relevant research-oriented topics are also planned.

As a part of the meet, two symposia are being held on the topics “Green Energy” and “Floods in the Anthropocene” for an exclusive discussion and trade of ideas. Distinguished researchers and scientists will address the symposia.

Pro Chancellor of SRM University-AP expressed his delight in hosting the Academy’s Annual Meeting and said, “Our university will one day be known as the entrepreneurship hub of the nation, and scientific discourses in the coming days are definitely going to result in translational research”. “I am sure the Annual Meet of IASC and the Science and Technology Exhibition will greatly benefit students, research scholars, and faculty in their research ventures and in expanding their knowledge domain,” said Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof D Narayana Rao. “Our university promotes the commercialisation of research”, added Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora.

SRM AP Registrar Prof R Premkumar, Director Communications Mr Pankaj Belwarier, and Associate Professor Ranjit Thapa were present at the joint press meet.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.