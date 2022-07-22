Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Mathematics

Indian Air Force Agnipath Written Exam to be held from 24th July 2022 onwards for eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Preparation Strategy: The Indian Air Force has received more than 7.5 lakh applications for Agniveer Vayu post under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022. The IAF had released the notification for the recruitment of eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch on 20th June 2022. Online applications were invited from Unmarried Male Indian citizens from 24th June to 5th July 2022.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Written Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Name of the Group Subjects No. of Questions Total Marks Exam Duration Airmen Science English 20 70 60 minutes Mathematics 25 Physics 25 Airmen Other than Science Reasoning & General Awareness 30 50 45 minutes English 20 Airmen Science & Other than Science Mathematics 25 100 85 minutes English 20 Reasoning & General Awareness 30 Physics 25

NOTE:

(i) Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system.

(ii) Marking pattern: One mark for every correct answer. Nil (0) marks for un-attempted question. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

(iii) candidates are to qualify in each paper separately in science and other than science subjects. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.

How to Prepare Mathematics for Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022?

Syllabus: 3-dimensional geometry, application of derivatives, application of integrals, binomial theorem, cartesian system of rectangular coordinates, circles and family of circles, complex numbers, conic sections, definite and indefinite integrals, differential equations, differentiation, limit and continuity, linear equations, linear programming, mathematical induction, mathematical reasoning, matrices and determinants, permutation and combination, probability, quadratic equations, sequence and series, sets, relations, and functions, statistics, straight lines and family of lines, trigonometry, trigonometric functions, vector.

Candidates are advised to take up any of these best books to prepare Mathematics for the Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022 Written Exam such as Senior Secondary School Mathematics (Class 11 & 12) by RS Aggrawal, Mathematics/Air Force/Navy/ Coast Guard by Mr. Saurabh Singh, Mathematics Objective for Air Force X Group by Ram Singh Yadav, and NCERT Mathematics.

Practice questions from NCERT to get your mathematics basics clear. Some of the key topics to prepare intensively are such as Trigonometry, Differentiation, Coordinate Geometry, Integration, Matrices and Determinants, Complex Numbers, Probability, Permutation, and Combination.

Linear programming: Keep in mind the five characteristics of a linear programming problem which include constraints, objective function, linearity, finiteness, non-negativity, and decision variables. When solving LP questions, use methods such as simplex method, graphical method, or tools such as R, open solver, etc.

Sets, Relations, and Functions: Go through Types of Sets – Finite Set, Infinite Set, Null Set, Equal Sets, Equivalent Sets, Subset and Superset, Proper Subset, Overlapping Set, Disjoint Set, Universal Set, Power Set; Types of Relations – Reflexive Relation, Symmetric Relation, Transitive Relation Equivalence Relation, Inverse of a Relation; Types of Functions – One-One Functions, Many-One Functions, Into Function, Onto Function, Bijective Function,

Matrices and Determinants: Types of Matrices – Row Matrix, Columns Matrix, Square Matrix, Equality Matrix, Null or Zero Matrix, Diagonal Matrix, Scaler Matrix, Unit Matrix, Upper Triangular Matrix and Lower Triangular Matrix, Matrix Operations including addition of matrix, subtraction of matrix, multiplication of matrices, etc.

Trigonometry, Trigonometric Functions: Sine ×, cosine ×, Tangent × when 0° < × < 90° Values of sin ×, cos × and tan ×, for × = 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90° Simple trigonometric identities. Use of trigonometric tables. Simple cases of heights and distances.

Statistics: Collection and tabulation of statistical data, Graphical representation frequency polygons, histograms, bar charts, pie charts, etc. Measures of central tendency.

Permutation and Combination: Keep in mind the fundamental rule of counting which are the sum rule and the product rule. Remember that permutation of r object from the n-distinct object can be figured in two ways – which r objects to be permutated and permutation of these r objects. Go through the important list of restricted permutation and combinations. Practice questions from circular permutation.

3-Dimensional Geometry: Lines and angles, Plane and plane figures, and Theorems on (i) Properties of angles at a point, (ii) Parallel lines, (iii) Sides and angles of a triangle, (iv) Congruency of triangles, (v) Similar triangles, (vi) Concurrence of medians and altitudes, (vii) Properties of angles, sides, and diagonals of a parallelogram, rectangle, and square, (viii) Circles and its properties including tangents and normals, and (ix) Loci.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Admit Card 2022

Please refer your registered online application for Agniveer Vayu 01/2022. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam. However, in order to ease your travel to the city of exam, details of allocated 'Exam Date and name of Exam City' is available in your login on web portal.

Exam Date and Exam City Details