Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for Agniveer Clerk/ SKT/ Tech

Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam to be held on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch). Check Preparation Tips & Tricks for GK, General Science, Computer Science, English, Maths, Physics, and Chemistry.

Indian Army Agnipath Preparation Strategy 2022: Indian Army will be conducting the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch) for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. After the successful completion of Indian Army Agniveer Rally by September 2022. Successful candidates in the Rally will be called to appear for the Combined Entrance Exam.

In this article, we have shared the Preparation Strategies for Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner) and Clerk/Storekeeper for Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events Important Dates Online Registration for Rallies Start Date 5th July to 3rd August 2022 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 1st Batch – 16 October & 13 November 2022 2nd Batch – January 2023 Reporting to Training Centre Date 1st Batch – December 2022 2nd Batch – February 2023

Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 10 20 Maths 15 30 Physics 15 30 Chemistry 10 20

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Part-I Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 05 20 General Science 05 20 Maths 10 40 Computer Science 05 20 Part-II General English 25 100 Total 50 200

Indian Army Agnipath Preparation Strategy 2022 Agniveer Clerk/ SKT/ Tech

How to prepare General Knowledge for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

Candidates must focus on Abbreviations: National and International; Sports: National and International; Awards & Prizes: National awards, Gallantry awards, Nobel Prizes; History: Important dates & battles in Indian and World History and land marks of Indian History, national movement; Geography: Solar System Space exploration, The earth principal peaks, Deserts, Rivers, Lakes and famous waterfalls, Geographical Tallest, Biggest and Longest etc; Terminology: Geographical terms, Economic terms, Astronomical terms, Legal terms and Miscellaneous terms. In addition, UNO, Indian Armed Forces, Indian Towns, States and UTs, Institutions and Research Stations, International space Stations and Festivals of India and World, Indian News Agencies and Dailies, Continents and Subcontinents, Inventions and Discoveries, Environment, the Constitution of India, Religious communities and Principal Languages, National and International Days, International Organizations, Books and Authors, the world of Plants and Animals, Current Affairs and Who’s Who. Take up any of these best books for General Awareness for Army Agnipath Written Exam such as Pratiyogita Darpan (magazines), Manorama Yearbook by Philip Mathew, General Awareness by Manohar Panday, Banking Awareness by Arihant Experts, and The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times newspapers.

How to prepare General Science for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

Human Body: Food and nutrition, diseases and prevention, vitamins and their uses. Question of General Science consisting of topic related to Physics, Chemistry and Biology. based on fundamentals and day to day activities. Medical Terms. Scientific Terms. Scientific and Research Institutes in India.

IO/Numeral Ability: The questions will be based on the ability of the candidates of age group ranging between 16 & 20 years.

How to prepare Computer Science for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

Topics to cover in Computer Science include:

Computer System: Characteristics of a computer, Basic applications of a computer, Components of a computer system – Central Processing unit (CPU), Visual Display Unit (VDU), Keyboard;

Concept of Memory: Primary and Secondary Memory, RAM and ROM, Units of Memory – Byte, Kilobyte, Megabyte, Gigabyte, Terabyte;

Input / Output Devices: Mouse, Joy Stick, Scanner, Microphone, OCR, MICR, Light pen, Bar code Reader, Digital Camera, Printer, Speaker, Plotter. Booting procedure and Storage Devices;

MS Windows: Basic concept of an Operating System and its functions;

Introduction to Windows: Using Mouse and moving icons on the screen, My computer, Recycle Bin, Task Bar, Start0menu and menu selection, running an application, setting system date and time, Windows Explorer to view files, folders and directories, creating and renaming of files and folders, Opening and Closing of Windows Minimise, Restore and Maximise forms of windows, Basic components of a Window : Desktop, Frame, Title Bar, Menu Bar, Status Bar, Scroll Bars (Horizontal and Vertical), Using right button of the Mouse, Creating Shortcut, Basic Windows, Accessories : Notepad, Paint, Calculator, Wordpad;

MS Word: Introduction to a Word Processor, Creating and Saving a Document, Editing and Formatting a Document ; Text Style (B.I.U), Font Type, Size, changing colour, alignment of text ; Formatting paragraphs with line or paragraph spacing ; adding headers and footers, numbering pages, using grammar and spell utilities, using subscript and superscript, inserting symbols, Print Preview, Printing a document, Inserting WordArt, Clipart and Pictures, Page setting, Bullets and Numbering, Borders and Shading, Format painter, Find and Replace, Inserting Tables: inserting, deleting-rows and columns, merging cells, splitting cells, using auto format;

MS Power Point: Introduction to presentation Graphics, understanding the concept of slides shows, Basic elements of a slide, Different types of slide Layouts, Creating and saving a presentation, Different views of a slide: Normal view, Slide Sorter view and Slide Show, Editing and Formatting a slide: Adding Titles, Subtitles, Text, Background, Watermark; Headers and Footers, Numbering Slides;

MS Excel: Introduction to Spreadsheets, Concept of Worksheets and workbooks, Creating and Saving a worksheet, Working with a spreadsheet: entering numbers, text, date/time, series using Auto Fill, Editing and formatting a worksheet including changing colour, size, font, alignment of text, inserting or deleting cells, rows and columns.

How to prepare English for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

GRAMMAR

Parts of Speech

(a) Article (b) Noun and Pronoun. (c) Adjective. (d) Preposition. (e) Conjunction and modals

Verbs

Tenses: Present/past forms, Simple/continuous form, Prefect forms, Future Time reference

Sentence Structure

Type of Sentences: Affirmative/interrogative sentences, Use of Phrases, Direct and Indirect speech, Active and Passive Voice

Other Areas

(a) Idioms and Phrases (b) Synonyms and antonyms (c) One word substitution

How to prepare Maths for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

For the posts of Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Arithmetic: Natural numbers, integers, fractions, rational/irrational numbers, decimal fractions, HCF & LCM, square root, ratio and proportion, percentages, averages, profit & loss, simple and compound interest;

Algebra: Addition, subtraction, multiplication and division of algebraic expressions, HCF & LCM, factorization, simple equations, surds, indices, logarithms, Solution of linear equations of two and three variables. Ratio and proportion meaning and standard form, roots and discriminate of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0;

Calculus: Elementary and basic problems of different and integral calcus. Basic concept of continuity;

Mensuration; Area and Volume: Area of four walls of a room, area of a circle, sector and segment of a circle; surface area and volume of cube, cuboids cone, cylinder, sphere;

Trigonometry: Trigonometric ratios of an angle A of a right angle triangle, Simple applications of trigonometric ratios for solving problems of different types, Simple identities based upon the above;

Heights and Distances: Solution of simple problems of height and distance using trigonometrically tables and logarithmic tables;

Geometry; Lines and Angles: Different characteristics of lines and angles, parallel and perpendicular lines, inserting lines, some of angles and triangles, interior and exterior angles. Triangles-properties, equality, congruency and similarity with respect to sides and angles. Parallelogram-types and properties. Circles – Properties, arc, chords, tangents, secants and angles subtended by arcs;

Parallelogram: Types and properties;

Circles: Arcs, chords, tangents, secants and angles subtended by arcs;

Statistics: Histograms with given intervals, classification of data, frequency, frequency polygons, ogives. Mean, median and mode of grouped and ungrouped data, problems related to statistical techniques;

Probability: Basic problems related to probability;

Computing: Introduction to computers: role and use of computers in modern society, Hardware and software aspects of computers, Knowledge of applications and languages, Flow chart and solutions of problems through problem algorithm.

For the posts of Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Arithmetic: Natural numbers, integers, fractions, rational/irrational numbers, decimal fractions, HCF & LCM, square root, ratio and proportion, percentages, averages, profit & loss, simple and compound interest;

Algebra: Addition, subtraction, multiplication and division of algebraic expressions, HCF & LCM, factorization, simple equations, surds, indices, logarithms, Solution of linear equations of two and three variables. Ratio and proportion meaning and standard form, roots and discriminate of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0;

Mensuration; Area and Volume: Area of four walls of a room, area of a circle, sector and segment of a circle; surface area and volume of cube, cuboids cone, cylinder, sphere;

Trigonometry: Trigonometric ratios of an angle A of a right angle triangle, Simple applications of trigonometric ratios for solving problems of different types, Simple identities based upon the above;

Heights and Distances: Solution of simple problems of height and distance using trigonometrically tables and logarithmic tables;

Geometry; Lines and Angles: Different characteristics of lines and angles, parallel and perpendicular lines, inserting lines, some of angles and triangles, interior and exterior angles. Triangles-properties, equality, congruency and similarity with respect to sides and angles. Parallelogram-types and properties. Circles – Properties, arc, chords, tangents, secants and angles subtended by arcs;

Statistics: Histograms with given intervals, classification of data, frequency, frequency polygons, ogives. Mean, median and mode of grouped and ungrouped data, problems related to statistical techniques.

How to prepare Physics for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

Motion, Force and Energy; Matter: Physical measurements, scalar and vector quantities. Simple machines, structure of matter; Motion: Motion and displacement, uniform and non-uniform motion, speed and velocity, acceleration, equations of motion-derivation and simple numerical;

Force: Meaning of force, inertia of a body, Newton’s laws of motion, momentum, relationship between forces, acceleration and mass of an object-simple numerical based on these;

Gravitation: Newton’s law of gravitation, free-fall and acceleration due to gravity, simple pendulum and restoring force, relationship between length and time period;

Work and Energy: Energy, mechanical energy – potential and kinetic – their formulae, concept of work, work done by a constant force, relation between work and energy, simple numerical on work and energy;

Light: Reflection, law of reflection, refraction, law of refraction, refraction through prisms, lenses and optical instruments, simple and compound microscope;

Heat: Heat as a form of energy, mechanical work and heat, heat and temperature, measurement of temperature, idea of Celsius and Fahrenheit scales and their conversion, specific heat, simple numerical based on it. Idea of conversion of heat into work and viceversa, meaning of mechanical equivalent of heat – its determination by Joule’s experiment. External and internal combustion engine;

Electricity: A source of energy, conductors and resistors, measurement of current, potential difference and resistance – Ohm’s law, simple numerical based on it. heating effect of current, quantitative relationship between heat, electric current, resistance of common electrical appliances based on heating effect, measurement of electrical energy – its unit, electrical power, simple numerical;

Magnetism: Type of magnet, properties of magnet, magnetic field, electromagnet and their applications, DC & AC motors. Fleming ‘s left hand rule;

Sound: Sound and its property, propagation of sound, velocity, resonance, wave motion and applications;

Wave Motion: Nature of a wave, propagation of a wave through a medium, types of waves – longitudinal and transverse, periodic motion, idea of simple harmonic motion (graphical treatment). Definitions of displacement, amplitude, frequency, time period, wave length and their units, relationship between wavelength, frequency and velocity of a wave, simple numerical, energy transferred during propagation of waves;

Domestic electric circuit: Elementary ideas about wiring, fuse, possible hazards and safety measures;

Sun as a Source of energy: Absorption of solar energy by the earth, photosynthesis, solar heaters, solar cells; wind energy – wind mills; electricity from sea waves;

Fuels: Bio mass as a fuel-biogas, fossil fuels-coal, types of coal; petroleum, fractional distillation of petroleum, L.P.G, natural gas, classification of fuels –solid, liquid and gaseous fuels; characteristics of fuel-calorific value of fuels and its determination, ignition temperature, combustion of fuels, combustion of food in living organisms; characteristics of an ideal fuel;

Heat engines: Idea of conversion of heat into work and vice-versa, meaning of mechanical equivalent of heat – its determination by joule’s experiment (simple numerical based on work and energy conversion). External combustion engine (basic idea), working of internal combustion engines;

Nuclear energy: Sources of the Sun’s energy, composition of sunlight; basic idea of atomic nucleus, nuclear fusion, nuclear fission, chain reaction, energy released during fission, examples of uncontrolled fission and fusion, simple idea of nuclear reactor and atomic power plant. Radiation hazards. Energy crisis –causes and possible solution for overcoming it.

How to prepare Chemistry for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

Matter-Nature and Behaviour; Nature and behaviour: Different types of substances, elements, compounds and their mixtures, Structure of matter. Atomic theory, molecules and atoms; Structure of atomelectrons, protons and neutrons, Composition of nucleus – atomic number and mass number, Valence electrons and valency. Preparation and properties of Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Carbon-di-oxide. Oxidation and Reduction, Acid, bases and salts;

Electrochemical cell: construction of a simple voltaic cell; working of an electrochemical cell; lead storage battery and dry cell;

Classification of elements: Similarities and dissimilarities in the properties of some elements. Periodic law, periods and groups, gradation of properties of elements along a period and in the groups;

Carbon and its compounds: Introduction, allotropies of carbon and their occurrence, structure, related property and uses. Hydrocarbon and their elementary structure, related property and uses, simple compounds of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen and their uses. Petroleum products, introductory account of synthetic fibres, plastics, rubber, soaps and detergents;

Extraction of metals: Metals and non-metals; occurrence, general metallurgical operations for extraction of pure metal, properties of metals and some alloys, uses of metals and non-metals, their compounds;

Chemical bond: Formation of ionic and covalent bonds, important properties of electrovalent and covalent compounds;

Electrolysis: Movement of ions during electrolysis; relationship between current, time and amount of metal deposited during electrolysis; electroplating’;

Natural Resources; Water: Water as a natural resources, origin of life in water as medium for the activity of the living, water as solvent, saturated and unsaturated solution, sea water as habitat of organism, salts from oceans, ocean current, use of water Dependence of man on natural resources – minerals from earth metals and non-metals, use of non-metals;

Air: Role of atmosphere in protection from radiation, composition of atmosphere, water and particulate matter in atmosphere, carbon dioxide and its adverse effect on living organisms, role of trees, release of carbon dioxide from fossil fuels and automobiles, corrosion of metals, damage of historical monuments from acidic gases, toxic effects of metallic particles, asbestos etc on living organisms carbon monoxide and its ill effects, smog, air pollution noise pollution and its effects on human beings.

