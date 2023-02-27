Indian Army Agnipath Syllabus 2023: Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Subjects and Latest Exam Pattern

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification released. Apply Now for Army Agniveer 2023. Indian Army Agniveer 2023 CEE to be held from 17th April 2023 onward for the selection for Army Agniveer GD, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Tradesman.

Indian Army Agnipath Syllabus 2023
Indian Army Agnipath Syllabus 2023

Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus: Indian Army will be conducting the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam 2023 from 17th April 2023 Onwards for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. Candidates interested in becoming Agniveers in the Indian Army can apply online through the registration link which is open from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023.

This year onward, there has been a change in the selection process. As per the latest notification by the Indian Army, candidates shall first undergo the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) in Phase-1 and shall be shortlisted for the Recruitment Rally by respective ARO/IRO/RO basis their performance in the Written Test.

In this article, we have shared Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

On 14th June 2022, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Indian youth (male and female) in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023

Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date

16th February 2023

Online Registration End Date

15th March 2023

Recruitment Rally Date

August & September 2022

Combined Entrance Exam Date

17th April 2023 Onwards

 

Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2023

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)

Subject

Questions

Marks

Remarks

General Knowledge

15

30

NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted

General Science

20

40

Maths

10

20

Logical Reasoning

05

10

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Subject

Questions

Marks

General Knowledge

10

20

Maths

15

30

Physics

15

30

Chemistry

10

20

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Part-I

Subject

Questions

Marks

General Knowledge

05

20

General Science

05

20

Maths

10

40

Computer Science

05

20

Part-II

General English

25

100

Total

50

200

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass

Subject

Questions

Marks

Remarks

General Knowledge

15

30

NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted

Logical Reasoning

05

10

General Science

15

30

Maths

15

30

Indian Army Agnipath Syllabus 2023

Common Syllabus for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)/ Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass

Subject

Topics

General Knowledge

The test will include questions relating to

India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography and who’s who. In addition, Abbreviations, Sports, Awards and Prizes, Terminology, Indian Armed Forces, Continents and Subcontinents, Inventions and Discoveries, the Constitution of India, International Organizations, Books and Authors, Knowledge of Important events that have happened in India and at world level in the recent years, Current important world events, Prominent personalities etc.

Logical Reasoning

The questions will be based on the logical ability of the candidates of age group ranging between 16 to 20 years.

General Science

Question of General Science will include topic related to Physics, Chemistry and Biology. based on fundamentals and day to day activities( i.e, difference between the living and non- living, basis of life - cells, protoplasm and tissues, growth and reproduction in plants and animals, elementary knowledge of human body and its important organs, common epidemics, their causes and prevention etc).

Maths

(i) Number Systems

(ii) Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

(iii) Algebra

(iv) Geometry

(vi) Trigonometry

Syllabus for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Subject

Topics

General Knowledge

Abbreviations, History, Geography, Terminology, Current Affairs, Static GK

Maths

Arithmetic

Algebra

Calculus

Mensuration; Area and Volume

Trigonometry

Heights and Distances

Geometry; Lines and Angles

Parallelogram

Circles

Statistics

Probability

Computing

Physics

Motion, Force and Energy; Matter

Gravitation

Work and Energy

Light

Heat

Electricity

Magnetism

Sound

Wave Motion

Domestic electric circuit

Sun as a Source of energy

Fuels

Heat engines

Nuclear energy

Chemistry

Matter- Nature and Behaviour

Electrochemical cell

Classification of elements

Carbon and its compounds

Extraction of metals

Chemical bond

Electrolysis

Natural Resources;

Water

Air

Syllabus for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Part-I

Subject

Topics

General Knowledge

Abbreviations, History, Geography, Terminology, Current Affairs, Static GK

General Science

Human Body

IO/Numeral Ability

Maths

Arithmetic

Algebra

Mensuration

Area and Volume

Trigonometry

Heights and Distances

Geometry: Lines and Angles

Statistics

Computer Science

Computer System

Concept of Memory

Input / Output Devices

MS Windows

Introduction to Windows

MS Word

MS Power Point

MS Excel

Part-II

Subject

Topics

General English

GRAMMAR

Parts of Speech

Verbs

Sentence Structure

Other Areas

To Apply Online for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023Click Here.

FAQ

Q1. What is the last date to apply for Indian Army Agniveer 2023?

Army Agniveer Scheme 2023 Online Registration Is Open From 16th February 2023 To 15th March 2023.

Q2. When will Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam 2023 be held?

Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from 17th April 2023 Onwards for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

