Indian Army Agnipath Syllabus 2023: Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Subjects and Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification released. Apply Now for Army Agniveer 2023. Indian Army Agniveer 2023 CEE to be held from 17th April 2023 onward for the selection for Army Agniveer GD, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Tradesman.

Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus: Indian Army will be conducting the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam 2023 from 17th April 2023 Onwards for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. Candidates interested in becoming Agniveers in the Indian Army can apply online through the registration link which is open from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023.

This year onward, there has been a change in the selection process. As per the latest notification by the Indian Army, candidates shall first undergo the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) in Phase-1 and shall be shortlisted for the Recruitment Rally by respective ARO/IRO/RO basis their performance in the Written Test.

In this article, we have shared Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

On 14th June 2022, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Indian youth (male and female) in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Registration Start Date 16th February 2023 Online Registration End Date 15th March 2023 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 17th April 2023 Onwards

Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2023

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted General Science 20 40 Maths 10 20 Logical Reasoning 05 10

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 10 20 Maths 15 30 Physics 15 30 Chemistry 10 20

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Part-I Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 05 20 General Science 05 20 Maths 10 40 Computer Science 05 20 Part-II General English 25 100 Total 50 200

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted Logical Reasoning 05 10 General Science 15 30 Maths 15 30

Indian Army Agnipath Syllabus 2023

Common Syllabus for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)/ Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass

Subject Topics General Knowledge The test will include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography and who’s who. In addition, Abbreviations, Sports, Awards and Prizes, Terminology, Indian Armed Forces, Continents and Subcontinents, Inventions and Discoveries, the Constitution of India, International Organizations, Books and Authors, Knowledge of Important events that have happened in India and at world level in the recent years, Current important world events, Prominent personalities etc. Logical Reasoning The questions will be based on the logical ability of the candidates of age group ranging between 16 to 20 years. General Science Question of General Science will include topic related to Physics, Chemistry and Biology. based on fundamentals and day to day activities( i.e, difference between the living and non- living, basis of life - cells, protoplasm and tissues, growth and reproduction in plants and animals, elementary knowledge of human body and its important organs, common epidemics, their causes and prevention etc). Maths (i) Number Systems (ii) Fundamental Arithmetical Operations (iii) Algebra (iv) Geometry (vi) Trigonometry

Syllabus for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Subject Topics General Knowledge Abbreviations, History, Geography, Terminology, Current Affairs, Static GK Maths Arithmetic Algebra Calculus Mensuration; Area and Volume Trigonometry Heights and Distances Geometry; Lines and Angles Parallelogram Circles Statistics Probability Computing Physics Motion, Force and Energy; Matter Gravitation Work and Energy Light Heat Electricity Magnetism Sound Wave Motion Domestic electric circuit Sun as a Source of energy Fuels Heat engines Nuclear energy Chemistry Matter- Nature and Behaviour Electrochemical cell Classification of elements Carbon and its compounds Extraction of metals Chemical bond Electrolysis Natural Resources; Water Air

Syllabus for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Part-I Subject Topics General Knowledge Abbreviations, History, Geography, Terminology, Current Affairs, Static GK General Science Human Body IO/Numeral Ability Maths Arithmetic Algebra Mensuration Area and Volume Trigonometry Heights and Distances Geometry: Lines and Angles Statistics Computer Science Computer System Concept of Memory Input / Output Devices MS Windows Introduction to Windows MS Word MS Power Point MS Excel Part-II Subject Topics General English GRAMMAR Parts of Speech Verbs Sentence Structure Other Areas

To Apply Online for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023, Click Here.