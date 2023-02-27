Indian Army Agnipath Syllabus 2023: Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Subjects and Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus: Indian Army will be conducting the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam 2023 from 17th April 2023 Onwards for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. Candidates interested in becoming Agniveers in the Indian Army can apply online through the registration link which is open from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023.
This year onward, there has been a change in the selection process. As per the latest notification by the Indian Army, candidates shall first undergo the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) in Phase-1 and shall be shortlisted for the Recruitment Rally by respective ARO/IRO/RO basis their performance in the Written Test.
In this article, we have shared Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.
What is Agnipath Scheme?
On 14th June 2022, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Indian youth (male and female) in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Calendar
|
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration Start Date
|
16th February 2023
|
Online Registration End Date
|
15th March 2023
|
Recruitment Rally Date
|
August & September 2022
|
Combined Entrance Exam Date
|
17th April 2023 Onwards
Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2023
Exam Pattern for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Remarks
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted
|
General Science
|
20
|
40
|
Maths
|
10
|
20
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
Exam Pattern for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
General Knowledge
|
10
|
20
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Physics
|
15
|
30
|
Chemistry
|
10
|
20
Exam Pattern for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)
|
Part-I
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
General Knowledge
|
05
|
20
|
General Science
|
05
|
20
|
Maths
|
10
|
40
|
Computer Science
|
05
|
20
|
Part-II
|
General English
|
25
|
100
|
Total
|
50
|
200
Exam Pattern for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Remarks
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
Indian Army Agnipath Syllabus 2023
Common Syllabus for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)/ Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Knowledge
|
The test will include questions relating to
India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography and who’s who. In addition, Abbreviations, Sports, Awards and Prizes, Terminology, Indian Armed Forces, Continents and Subcontinents, Inventions and Discoveries, the Constitution of India, International Organizations, Books and Authors, Knowledge of Important events that have happened in India and at world level in the recent years, Current important world events, Prominent personalities etc.
|
Logical Reasoning
|
The questions will be based on the logical ability of the candidates of age group ranging between 16 to 20 years.
|
General Science
|
Question of General Science will include topic related to Physics, Chemistry and Biology. based on fundamentals and day to day activities( i.e, difference between the living and non- living, basis of life - cells, protoplasm and tissues, growth and reproduction in plants and animals, elementary knowledge of human body and its important organs, common epidemics, their causes and prevention etc).
|
Maths
|
(i) Number Systems
(ii) Fundamental Arithmetical Operations
(iii) Algebra
(iv) Geometry
(vi) Trigonometry
Syllabus for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Knowledge
|
Abbreviations, History, Geography, Terminology, Current Affairs, Static GK
|
Maths
|
Arithmetic
Algebra
Calculus
Mensuration; Area and Volume
Trigonometry
Heights and Distances
Geometry; Lines and Angles
Parallelogram
Circles
Statistics
Probability
Computing
|
Physics
|
Motion, Force and Energy; Matter
Gravitation
Work and Energy
Light
Heat
Electricity
Magnetism
Sound
Wave Motion
Domestic electric circuit
Sun as a Source of energy
Fuels
Heat engines
Nuclear energy
|
Chemistry
|
Matter- Nature and Behaviour
Electrochemical cell
Classification of elements
Carbon and its compounds
Extraction of metals
Chemical bond
Electrolysis
Natural Resources;
Water
Air
Syllabus for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)
|
Part-I
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Knowledge
|
Abbreviations, History, Geography, Terminology, Current Affairs, Static GK
|
General Science
|
Human Body
IO/Numeral Ability
|
Maths
|
Arithmetic
Algebra
Mensuration
Area and Volume
Trigonometry
Heights and Distances
Geometry: Lines and Angles
Statistics
|
Computer Science
|
Computer System
Concept of Memory
Input / Output Devices
MS Windows
Introduction to Windows
MS Word
MS Power Point
MS Excel
|
Part-II
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General English
|
GRAMMAR
Parts of Speech
Verbs
Sentence Structure
Other Areas
To Apply Online for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023, Click Here.