Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023: Check Region-wise Rally Details

Indian Army Agniveer Rally-wise Recruitment 2023: Indian Army Agniveer registration is ongoing for the selection of eligible unmarried Indian candidates under the Agnipath Scheme 2023. Candidates can register online for Agniveer Recruitment from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023. The Agniveer Combined Entrance Exam shall be held from 17th April 2023 onwards.
Candidates can check Rally-wise details for the induction of eligible candidates for the posts of Agniveer General Duty (GD) (All Arms), Agniveer (Tech) (All Arms), Agniveer Technical) (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper (Technical) (All Arms), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th & 10th Pass) (All Arms).
Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Calendar
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023
Important Dates
Online Registration Start Date
16th February 2023
Online Registration End Date
15th March 2023
Recruitment Rally Date
August & September 2022
Combined Entrance Exam Date
17th April 2023 Onwards
Indian Army Agnipath Registration Process 2023: Check Application Dates, How to Apply
Indian Army Agnipath Rally-wise Recruitment 2023
Eligible candidates who qualify the selection process for Army Agnipath 2023 shall be recruited as Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.
Candidates applying for Indian Agniveer Scheme 2023 can check rally-wise details below:
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally ARO/RO
Registration Dates
Rally Notification PDF
ARO Agra (UP)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Amethi (UP)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Bareilly (UP)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Lucknow (UP)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Meerut (UP)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Varanasi (UP)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
RO HQ Danapur (Bihar)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ZRO Danapur (Bihar) Female
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Gaya (Bihar)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Gwalior (MP)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Lansdowne (Uttarakhand)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Coimbatore
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Tiruchirappalli
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
IRO Delhi Cantt.
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
RO HQ Chennai
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Aizawl (Mizoram)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Barrackpore (WB)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Behrampore (WB)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Siliguri (WB)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Siliguri (Sikkim)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Cuttack (Odisha)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Gopalpur (Odisha)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Sambalpur (Odisha)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Ferozepur (Punjab)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Hamirpur (HP)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Hisar (Haryana)
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Mangalore
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Rangapahar
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
ARO Trivandrum
16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023
Indian Army Agniveer New Selection Process 2023
Candidates applying for Agniveer intake in the Indian Army must note that that the Indian Army has modified the selection process as the new recruitment policy. As per the revised sequence of recruitment, Phase 1 will now be the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and Phase 2 shall be the Recruitment Rally by respective ARO/IRO/RO.
To Apply Online for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023, Click Here.