Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023: Check Region-wise Rally Details

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification released. Apply Now for Army Agniveer 2023. Online registration is mandatory. Check Important Application Dates and Eligibility Criteria for Agniveer GD, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Tradesman.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Rally-wise Details
Indian Army Agniveer Rally-wise Recruitment 2023: Indian Army Agniveer registration is ongoing for the selection of eligible unmarried Indian candidates under the Agnipath Scheme 2023. Candidates can register online for Agniveer Recruitment from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023. The Agniveer Combined Entrance Exam shall be held from 17th April 2023 onwards.

Candidates can check Rally-wise details for the induction of eligible candidates for the posts of Agniveer General Duty (GD) (All Arms), Agniveer (Tech) (All Arms), Agniveer Technical) (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper (Technical) (All Arms), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th & 10th Pass) (All Arms).

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023

Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date

16th February 2023

Online Registration End Date

15th March 2023

Recruitment Rally Date

August & September 2022

Combined Entrance Exam Date

17th April 2023 Onwards

Indian Army Agnipath Registration Process 2023: Check Application Dates, How to Apply

Indian Army Agnipath Rally-wise Recruitment 2023

Eligible candidates who qualify the selection process for Army Agnipath 2023 shall be recruited as Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

Candidates applying for Indian Agniveer Scheme 2023 can check rally-wise details below:

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally ARO/RO

Registration Dates

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Agra (UP)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Amethi (UP)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Bareilly (UP)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Lucknow (UP)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Meerut (UP)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Varanasi (UP)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Muzaffarpur (Bihar)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

RO HQ Danapur (Bihar)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ZRO Danapur (Bihar) Female

 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Gaya (Bihar)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Gwalior (MP)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Lansdowne (Uttarakhand)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Coimbatore

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Tiruchirappalli

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

IRO Delhi Cantt.

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

RO HQ Chennai

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Aizawl (Mizoram)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Barrackpore (WB)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Behrampore (WB)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Siliguri (WB)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Siliguri (Sikkim)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Cuttack (Odisha)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Gopalpur (Odisha)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Sambalpur (Odisha)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Ferozepur (Punjab)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Hamirpur (HP)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Hisar (Haryana)

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Mangalore

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Rangapahar

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Trivandrum

16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023

Rally Notification PDF

Indian Army Agniveer New Selection Process 2023

Candidates applying for Agniveer intake in the Indian Army must note that that the Indian Army has modified the selection process as the new recruitment policy. As per the revised sequence of recruitment, Phase 1 will now be the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and Phase 2 shall be the Recruitment Rally by respective ARO/IRO/RO.

To Apply Online for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023Click Here.

Take Free Online Indian Army 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
