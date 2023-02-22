Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023: Check Region-wise Rally Details

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification released. Apply Now for Army Agniveer 2023. Online registration is mandatory. Check Important Application Dates and Eligibility Criteria for Agniveer GD, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Tradesman.

Indian Army Agniveer Rally-wise Recruitment 2023: Indian Army Agniveer registration is ongoing for the selection of eligible unmarried Indian candidates under the Agnipath Scheme 2023. Candidates can register online for Agniveer Recruitment from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023. The Agniveer Combined Entrance Exam shall be held from 17th April 2023 onwards.

Candidates can check Rally-wise details for the induction of eligible candidates for the posts of Agniveer General Duty (GD) (All Arms), Agniveer (Tech) (All Arms), Agniveer Technical) (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper (Technical) (All Arms), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th & 10th Pass) (All Arms).

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Registration Start Date 16th February 2023 Online Registration End Date 15th March 2023 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 17th April 2023 Onwards

Indian Army Agnipath Registration Process 2023: Check Application Dates, How to Apply

Indian Army Agnipath Rally-wise Recruitment 2023

Eligible candidates who qualify the selection process for Army Agnipath 2023 shall be recruited as Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

Candidates applying for Indian Agniveer Scheme 2023 can check rally-wise details below:

Indian Army Agniveer New Selection Process 2023

Candidates applying for Agniveer intake in the Indian Army must note that that the Indian Army has modified the selection process as the new recruitment policy. As per the revised sequence of recruitment, Phase 1 will now be the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and Phase 2 shall be the Recruitment Rally by respective ARO/IRO/RO.

