Indian Army Agnipath Registration Process 2023: Check Application Dates, How to Apply

Indian Army Agniveer Registration Process 2023: Indian Army is inviting online applications from unmarried Indian candidates for Indian Army Agniveer 2023 for the posts of Agniveer (Tech) (All Arms), Agniveer Technical) (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) (All Arms), Agniveer General Duty (GD) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper (Technical) (All Arms), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th & 10th Pass) (All Arms).

Indian Army has released Rally-wise Agniveer 2023 Notification PDF for interested candidates to apply online through the application link available from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023. Candidates can check here the step-by-step registration process, documents required, and application form for Army Agniveer 2023.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Registration Start Date 16th February 2023 Online Registration End Date 15th March 2023 Combined Entrance Exam Date 17th April 2023 Onwards

Indian Army Agniveer Eligibility 2023

Before applying online for Indian Army Agniveer 2023, candidates must check the eligibility criteria such as age limit, educational qualification, physical/medical standards, and other necessary details.

Indian Army Agniveer Registration Process 2023

All candidates must register through the official link of the Indian Army (joinindianarmy.nic.in) after checking their eligibility criteria. Online registration started on 16th February 2023. Online applications for Indian Army Agniveer 2023 will be open till 15th March 2023.

Before starting to fill out the application, candidates must note the following pointers:

Candidates should enter an Aadhar-linked mobile number in the online application.

Candidates need to keep their Matriculation certificate ready for the registration process.

Duplicate/Incomplete/Erroneously filled applications will be rejected.

Candidates are required to have an active email & mobile number which will be used for further communication.

Candidates should apply only once in the Agniveer Scheme 2023.

How to Apply for Indian Army Agniveer 2023?

Check here step-by-step registration process for Indian Army Agniveer 2023:

(i) Visit the official link or official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in). Enter the captcha text to login into the website.

(ii) After reaching the homepage, click on the ‘Agnipath’ tab and then ‘Login/Apply Online’.

(iii) After logging in, fill in the details to check Agniveer Eligibility. Based on the notification, education qualification, physical parameters, etc, the eligible category will be displayed in both the Regular Cadre and Agniveer tabs. The Apply button will be green or red based on the application being open.

(iv) Click on the Apply button of the desired post (Agniveer GD, Agniveer (Tech), etc) if it is green. Read the important instructions to fill out the online application form. Click Continue. It will take you to a new page.

(v) Fill in personal details, communication details, education details, miscellaneous details, exam center choices, etc, and submit. Now preview of the Application Details page will be displayed where you have to verify the details.

(vi) Proceed to Fee Payment. Once you click on the Pay button, then you will be redirected to the SBI ePay payment page. Payment of fees can be done through UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Payment once done will not be refunded.

NOTE: You can see the application status and download the payment receipt after the final submission in the History of Applications tab.

Application Fees

An examination fee of Rs 250/- per applicant is to be paid by the candidate for the online examination. After successfully filling out the application, you will be directed to the SBI portal through a link on the website.

