Indian Army Agnipath Selection Process 2023: Common Entrance Exam (CEE) and Recruitment Rally Details

Indian Army Agniveer Rally-wise Recruitment 2023: Indian Army Agniveer registration is open from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023 for the selection of eligible unmarried Indian candidates under Agnipath Scheme 2023. Indian Army released the Rally-wise Notification PDF for the induction of eligible candidates for the posts of Agniveer General Duty (GD) (All Arms), Agniveer (Tech) (All Arms), Agniveer Technical) (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper (Technical) (All Arms), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th & 10th Pass) (All Arms).

Candidates applying for Agniveer intake in the Indian Army must note that that the Indian Army has modified the selection process as the new recruitment policy. As per the revised sequence of recruitment, Phase 1 will now be the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and Phase 2 shall be the Recruitment Rally by respective ARO/IRO/RO. Check details below.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Registration Start Date 16th February 2023 Online Registration End Date 15th March 2023 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 17th April 2023 Onwards

Indian Army Agnipath Registration Process 2023: Check Application Dates, How to Apply

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023: Check Region-wise Rally Details

Indian Army Agnipath Selection Process 2023

The recruitment process for Indian Army Agniveer 2023 shall be held in two phases. As per the latest notification, Indian Army has modified the sequence of selection process for Agniveer intake.

Phase 1: Online Combined Entrance Exam

Online test will be objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). As per the category of the application of a candidate, the exam pattern shall differ. However, the marking scheme shall remain the same for all posts. Proportionate to the vacancies available, candidates would be shortlisted by applying a cut off in online CEE result. Candidates who reach the merit list shall be called for the Phase 2.

Phase 2: Recruitment Rally

Shortlisted candidates have to report on the stipulated date and time for the Phase 2 at the designated Recruitment Rally venue with required documents/certificates. Candidates who clear the Online CEE shall be called for the recruitment rally dates as their respective ARO/IRO/RO. At the Recruitment Rally Site, candidates shall be tested as stated below:

(i) Physical Fitness Test (At Rally Site)

Physical Fitness Test (At Rally Site) 1.6 Km Run Beam (Pull Ups) 9 Feet Ditch Zig- Zag Balance Group Time Marks Pull Ups Marks Need to Qualify Need to Qualify Group – I Up till 5 Min 30 Secs 60 10 40 Group– II 5 Min 31 Sec to 5 Min 45 Secs 48 9 33 8 27 7 21 6 16

(ii) Physical Measurement (At Rally Site)

Physical measurement is conducted as per the laid down Physical standards.

(iii) Medical Test

(a) Medical examination of candidates who qualify in Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test will be conducted by Army Medical Team at the Rally site as per Army Medical standards and policy in vogue on the subject issue.

(b) Unfit candidates will be referred to MH for specialist review. Candidates to report to designated Military Hospital within 5 days from referral and review medical exam to be completed by Military Hospital within 14 days as per policy.

(c) The recruitment medical officer and the specialist doctors of Armed Forces are the final authorities on declaring a candidates fir or unfit during initial med examination, review medical examination and med examination prior to enrolment. The candidates shall be governed by Army standards which may be at variance from civil standards. There is no provision for representation or appeal or re-review after the review medical examination.

To Apply Online for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023, Click Here.