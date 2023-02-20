Indian Army Agnipath Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age, Qualifications, Physical Standards

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification released. Apply Now for Army Agniveer 2023. Online registration is mandatory. Check Important Application Dates and Eligibility Criteria for Agniveer GD, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Tradesman.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Indian Army has released Rally-wise Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF for the induction of eligible candidates for the posts of Agniveer General Duty (GD) (All Arms), Agniveer (Tech) (All Arms), Agniveer Technical) (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper (Technical) (All Arms), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th & 10th Pass) (All Arms).

Indian Army is inviting online applications from unmarried Indian candidates for Agniveer intake for recruitment year 2023-24 under Agnipath Scheme 2023. Online registration is open from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023. The Agniveer Combined Entrance Exam shall be held from 17th April 2023 onwards.

Candidates applying for Indian Army Agnipath 2023 must ensure to check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, and physical standards.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Registration Start Date 16th February 2023 Online Registration End Date 15th March 2023 Combined Entrance Exam Date 17th April 2023 Onwards

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility 2023

Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

Candidates applying for Indian Agniveer Scheme 2023 must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria such as age limit, educational qualification, physical/medical standards, and other necessary details for registration for Indian Army Agniveer Scheme.

Nationality

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

Age Limit

Candidates born between 1 October 2002 to 1 April 2006 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. In the Agniveer Recruitment 2023, Indian male and female candidates between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years shall be eligible. Age relaxation of 2 years has been provided. The Upper Age Limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 years.

S. No Posts Age (in Years) (i) Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) 17 ½ - 21 (ii) Agniveer (Tech) 17 ½ - 21 (iii) Agniveer Tech (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) 17 ½ - 21 (iv) Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms) 17 ½ - 21 (v) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass 17 ½ - 21 (vi) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass 17 ½ - 21

Educational Qualifications

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must be minimum 10th pass along with post-wise requirements to be able to apply for the selection process.

S. No Posts Qualifications (i) Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following grading system, minimum of D grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate in C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate. Note: Candidates with valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving License will be given preference for Driver requirements. (ii) Agniveer (Tech) (All Arms) 10+2/Intermediate Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. OR 10+2 /Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths & English from any recognized State Education Board or Central Education Board to including NIOS and ITI course of min 1 year in required field with NSQF level 4 or above. OR 10th/Matric pass with 50% in aggregate and min 40% in English, Maths and Science with 2 years of Tech Training from ITI or two/three years Diploma in following streams only: (i) Mechanic Motor Vehicle (ii) Mechanic Diesel (iii) Electronic Mech (iv) Technician Power Electronic Systems (v) Electrician (vi) Fitter (vii) Instrument Mechanic (viii) Draughtsman (All types) (ix) Surveyor (x) Geo Informatics Assistant (xi) Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance (xii) Information Technology (xiii) Mechanic Cum Operator Electric Communication System (xiv) Vessel Navigator (xv) Mechanical Engineering (xvi) Electrical Engineering (xvii) Electronics Engineering (xviii) Auto Mobile Engineering (xix) Computer Science/Computer Engineering (xx) Instrumentation Technology (iii) Agniveer Tech (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) (iv) Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms) 10+2 / Intermediate Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Class XII is mandatory. (v) Agniveer Tradesmen 10th pass (All Arms) (a) Class 10th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored in 33% in each subject. (vi) Agniveer Tradesmen 8th pass (All Arms) (a) Class 8th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored in 33% in each subject.

Physical Standards

Candidates must be in good health and adequate physique. Male candidates must have a chest well developed with 5 cm expansion. Below, we have provided the minimum height, weight, and chest measurements for the Army Agniveer 2023.

Category Minimum Physical QR Height (CM) Weight (KG) Chest (CM) Agniveer (General Duty)(All Arms) 170 CM As per medical policy for a given height 77 (+5 CM expansion) Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms) 170 CM 77 (+5 CM expansion) Agniveer (Clerk /Store Keeper Technical) (All Arms) 162 CM 77 (+5 CM expansion) Agniveer Tradesman (10th & 8th Pass) (All Arms) 170 CM 77 (+5 CM expansion)

Relaxation in Physical Standards

Eligible candidates who meet the conditions as specified by Indian Army shall be granted relaxation in physical standards (Height, Weight, Chest).

Ser No Category Height (Cms) Chest (Cms) Weight (Kgs) (a) For Son of Servicemen (SOS) & Ex-servicemen (SOEX), War Widow (SOWW) and Widow of Ex-servicemen (SOW). For adopted son/Son-in-law of a war widow, if she has no son and including a legally adopted son of serving Sol/Ex-Servicemen. Adoption should have been done during the lifetime of the Servicemen/Ex-servicemen. 2 1 2 (b) Outstanding Sportsmen (National/State & those who represented District, College/School State/University /Board Championship) 2 3 5 Note. An eligible candidate can be granted prescribed relaxations in all three measurements ie., height, chest and weight.

Special Physical Standards

Below, check the special physical standards for candidates belonging to the Ladakhi, Gorkhas, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Tribals of authorized Tribal areas, Brigade of Guards, Medium Artillery, Corps of Military Police, Agniveer (SD)/SKT, and Agniveer Tradesman.

Ser No Class/Category Hight (CMs) Wight (Kgs) Chest (CMs) (a) Ladakhi 157 As per medical policy for a given height 77 cm (+5 Cm expansion) (b) Gorkhas both Nepalese and Indian 157 (c) Candidates from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshdweep Group Including Minicoy (i) Settlers 165 As per medical policy for a given height 77 cm (+5 cm expansion) (ii) Locals 155 (d) Tribals of authorized Tribal Areas 162 (e) The Brigade of Guards 173 (f) Medium Artillery 170 (g) Corps of Military Police 173 (h) Agniveer Clerk (SD)/ SKT 162 (h) Agniveer Tradesman Minimum physical standards of the regions given above, minus 1 cm chest and 2 Kg weight. Height criteria would be at par with Agniveer GD as relevant to the region.

Tattoo

(a) Candidates belonging to tribal communities/from tribal areas, are permitted to have permanent body tattoos on any part of the body, as per existing customs and traditions of the said tribe to which a candidate belongs. Such candidates will only be permitted on producing the following two certificates:

(i) Self-certification certificate to be signed by the candidates is attached as Appendix ‘D’ (Notification PDF).

(ii) Certificate of belonging to a tribal community and permissibility of permanent Body Tattoo(s) to be signed by DC/DM or SDM of the District/Tehsil where the tribe of the candidates is presently settled is attached as Appendix ‘E’ (Name and designation of the concerned official must be clearly mentioned).

(b) Permanent body tattoos of religious sentiment are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reverse side of palm/back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from further selection.

