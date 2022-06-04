Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022 for Steno, LDC and LA Posts

Indian Army Air Defence College is hiring Steno, LDC and LA Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: Army Air Defence College has uploaded a notice, in the employment newspaper dated 4 June, for recrutiment to the post of Laboratory Assistant, Lower Division Clerk (LDC)and Stenographer Grade 2. Applications are invited through offline mode upto 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News/ National Newspaper/Local Newspaper.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 5 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News/ National Newspaper/Local Newspaper.

Indian Army Air Defence College Vacancy Details

Laboratory Assistant

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Stenographer Grade 2

Indian Army Air Defence College Salary:

Laboratory Assistant - Level – 4 Rs 25,500-81,100

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Level -2 Rs 19,900-63,200

Stenographer Grade 2 - Level – 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Laboratory Assistant - Graduate in Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized University ; or. Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics Computer Engineering from a recognized Institution.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)- 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.English Typing @ 35 words per minute on Computer (OR) Hindi Typing @ 30 words per minute on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.

Stenographer Grade 2 - 2th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Dictation: 10 mts @80w.p.m and Transcription 50 mts (Eng), 65 (Hindi) (on Computer).

Age Limit:

Laboratory Assistant - 18-25 Years

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 18-30 Years

Stenographer Grade 2 - 18-30 Years

Selection Process for Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022

A written examination will be conducted for the candidates consist of questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar and subject related questions.

How to Apply for Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022 ?

The application should be addressed to Commandant, Army Air Defence College, Golabandha (PO), Ganjam (District), Odisha - 761052. The envelope containing application should be superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………………”.

A copy of all relevant certificates/documents (as listed below) properly self attested will be attached with the application. The original certificates/documents will be produced by the individual at the time of the Written Test for verification/ checking :-