Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022 for Steno, LDC and LA Posts

Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: Army Air Defence College has uploaded a notice, in the employment newspaper dated 4 June, for recrutiment to the post of Laboratory Assistant, Lower Division Clerk (LDC)and Stenographer Grade 2. Applications are invited through offline mode upto 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News/ National Newspaper/Local Newspaper.
Indian Army Air Defence College Notification Download
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - within 5 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News/ National Newspaper/Local Newspaper.
Indian Army Air Defence College Vacancy Details
- Laboratory Assistant
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
- Stenographer Grade 2
Indian Army Air Defence College Salary:
- Laboratory Assistant - Level – 4 Rs 25,500-81,100
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Level -2 Rs 19,900-63,200
- Stenographer Grade 2 - Level – 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Laboratory Assistant - Graduate in Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized University ; or. Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics Computer Engineering from a recognized Institution.
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC)- 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.English Typing @ 35 words per minute on Computer (OR) Hindi Typing @ 30 words per minute on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.
- Stenographer Grade 2 - 2th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Dictation: 10 mts @80w.p.m and Transcription 50 mts (Eng), 65 (Hindi) (on Computer).
Age Limit:
- Laboratory Assistant - 18-25 Years
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 18-30 Years
- Stenographer Grade 2 - 18-30 Years
Selection Process for Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022
A written examination will be conducted for the candidates consist of questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar and subject related questions.
How to Apply for Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022 ?
The application should be addressed to Commandant, Army Air Defence College, Golabandha (PO), Ganjam (District), Odisha - 761052. The envelope containing application should be superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………………”.
A copy of all relevant certificates/documents (as listed below) properly self attested will be attached with the application. The original certificates/documents will be produced by the individual at the time of the Written Test for verification/ checking :-
- Proof of Date of Birth (Class X pass certificate from a recognized University or Board)/Birth Certificate issued by Birth Registration Office.
- Marks Sheet of educational qualifications prescribed for the post.
- Caste Certificate as applicable to the post concerned.
- Nativity/Residential Certificate duly signed by the ADM/DM or Tehsildar.
- Experience Certificate as applicable to the post concerned.
- Army Discharge Certificate (for Ex-Servicemen Candidates only).
- Character Certificate issued by the Sarpanch/Gazetted Officer.
- Two passport size recent photographs attested at the front by a Gazetted Officer, one to be pasted in the application form and another to be passed on the call letter to be issued.
- PAN Card and Aadhar Card.
- Over writing/Erasing/Incorrect/Incomplete information in the application will render the application invalid andrejected.