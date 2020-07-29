Indian Army Soldier Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 99 Soldier GD Posts @joinindianarmy.nic.in, 10th Passed Eligible

Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Indian Army has published the recruitment notification for the recruitment of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post of through official website joinindianarmy.nic.in from 27 July 2020 to 31 August 2020.

India Army will conduct recruitment rallies at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Bangalore, Shillong and Pune. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail.Candidates will be allotted venue based on their home districts. Final location and date of the recruitment rally will be given on the admit card.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 27 July 2020

Last Date of Application - 31 July 2020

Indian Army Vacancy Details

Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) - 99 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police)

Educational Qualification:

Minimum education qualification is Matric / 10th / SSLC or equivalent with 45% marks in aggregate and minimum 33% marks in each subject studied at Matric /10th /SSLC level without mentioning any specific subjects.

Minimum Physical Requirements:

Height - 152 cms

Weight - Proportionate to height and age as per Army Medical standards.

Chest Expansion - The candidate should be capable of chest expansion of 05cms

Age (in years):

17 ½ to 21 years

Selection Process for Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) Posts

Written Test through Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be conducted for medically fit candidates at nominated venue. Location, date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through Indian Army Admit Cards

How to Apply for Indian Army Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 27 July 2020 to 31 August 2020.

