Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Cook, Range Chowkidar and Others @indianarmy.nic.in, Check Eligibility

Indian Army has invited online application for the 14 Cook and other post on its official website. Check Indian Army recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Grenadiers Regimental Centre, Jabalpur under Indian Army has invited applications for the post of Cook, Safaiwala, Range Chowkidar and Other Posts in the Employment News 26 March 2022 to 01 April 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within the 30 days from the date of publication of the

advertisement in the Employment News ( i.e. 1 May 2022)

Candidates having Matriculation Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Applying candidates should note that the written examination will be conducted under the recruitment process for these posts which will consist General Intelligence, Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language & Comprehension. Skill test will be conducted only for those candidates who obtain qualifying marks in the written examination.



Important Dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 days from the date of publication of the

advertisement in the Employment News ( i.e. 1 May 2022)

Vacancy Details for Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification

Cook-09

Tailor-01

Barber-01

Range Chowkidar-01

Safaiwala-02

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Cook-(a) Matriculation or equivalent; and

(b) Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade

Tailor-(a) Matriculation Pass or equivalent

(b) ITI pass certificate as a Tailor from a Govt recognized institute.

Barber-(a) Essential. Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in Barber’s trade job

(b) Desirable. One year experience in the trade.

Range Chowkidar-(a) Essential. Matriculation Pass or

equivalent from recognized Board.

(b) Desirable. Conversant with duties of the respective trades with one year experience in the trade

Safaiwala-02(a) Essential. Matriculation Pass or

equivalent from recognised Board.

(b) Desirable. Conversant with duties of the respective trades with

one year experience in the trade.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=indian-army-recruitment-2022-notification.pdf

How to Apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification

Candidates can send their applications properly sealed in an envelope to the address

mentioned against the post applied for through ordinary post within the 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News ( i.e. 1 May 2022) to the address-The Commandant,GRENADIERS Regimental Centre, Jabalpur (MP) PIN – 482001.