Indian Army TGC 132 Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Technical Graduate Course @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Other Updates

Indian Army TGC 132 Recruitment 2020: Indian Army is going to start the recruitment process for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-132). The recruitment will be done through online mode only. Indian Army TGC Online Application will be available from 28 July 2020.Interested unmarried Male Engineering Graduates can apply to the India Army TGC Recruitment on or before 26 August 2020 on official website i.e. http://joinindianarmy.nic.in, once the application link is activated.

As per Indian Army Website, “ Online Application for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-132) Commencing in Jan 2021, is Open from 28 July 2020 at 1200 Hrs to 26 August 2020 At 1200 Hrs”.

As per the media reports, the recruitment will be done to fill a total of 41 Posts through 132 Technical Graduate Course commencing in January 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for permanent commission in the Indian Army.

The candidates can check more details on Indian Army Technical Graduate Course 132 Recruitment such as application process, eligibility, selection process, vacancy details below

Indian Army TGC 132 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online application - 28 July 2020

Last date to submit online application - 26 August 2020

Indian Army TGC 132 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 41

Civil - 8

Architecture - 1

Mechanical - 4

Electrical & Electronics - 5

Computer Science - 11

Electronics & Communication - 8

Electronics - 1

Metallurgical - 1

Electronics & Instrumentation - 1

Micro Electronics and Microwave - 1

Indian Army TGC 132 Salary:

Military Service Pay (MSP) - Rs. 15,500/- Per month fixed

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training - Rs 56,100/- Per month

Indian Army TGC 132 Eligibility Criteria:

Indian Army TGC 132 Educational Qualification:

BE/B.Tech from a recognized University in relevant field

Candidates who are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are also eligible to apply. The candidate studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army TGC 132 Age Limit:

20 to 27 years (as on 01 July 2021)

Indian Army TGC 132 Selection Process

Shortlisting of Candidates - The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in Engineering discipline/stream (cumulatively obtained up to 6th semester for Engg Degree course/ 2nd semester for M Sc. Computer science/ 8th semester for Architecture).

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in Engineering discipline/stream (cumulatively obtained up to 6th semester for Engg Degree course/ 2nd semester for M Sc. Computer science/ 8th semester for Architecture). SSB Interview - The shortlisted candidates, depending on the cutoff percentage, will be called for interview at one of the Selection Centres viz. Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (Punjab) by Psychologist, Group Testing Officer and Interviewing Officer. Call Up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centres through candidate’s registered e-mail id and SMS only

The shortlisted candidates, depending on the cutoff percentage, will be called for interview at one of the Selection Centres viz. Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (Punjab) by Psychologist, Group Testing Officer and Interviewing Officer. Call Up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centres through candidate’s registered e-mail id and SMS only Medical Examination - The Candidates who shall clear stage I and stage II of SSB interview will appear for medical examination.

The Candidates who shall clear stage I and stage II of SSB interview will appear for medical examination. Joining Letter - Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for Indian Army TGC 132 Recruitment 2020 ?

Applications will only be accepted online on website “www.joinindianarmy.nic.in”. Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’. Indian Army TGC 132 Application Link will open on 28 July and will close on 26 August 2020.

Indian Army Official Website