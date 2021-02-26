Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 133 Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133) @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Download Notification Here

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Army has released a notification for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133). Eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates can apply for Indian Army TGC 2021 on or before 26 March 2021 on official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Technical Graduate Course will commence in July 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for permanent commission in the Indian Army. On successful completion of training cadets will be granted for Short Service Commission/Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt/Ante Date Seniority.

The candidates can check more details on Indian Army TGC 133 such as vacancy details, application process, eligibility, selection process below in this article.

Indian Army TGC 133 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online application - 25 February 2021

Last date to submit online application - 26 March 2021 till 3 PM

Indian Army TGC 133 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 40

Civil/ Building Construction Technology - 11

Architecture - 1

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 4

Computer Sc & Engg /Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc - 9

Information Technology (IT) - 3

Electronics & Telecommunication - 2

Telecommunication Engineering - 1

Electronics & Communication - 1

Satellite Communication - 1

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics - 3

Automobile Engineering - 1

Textile Engineering - 1

Indian Army TGC Salary:

Lieutenant - Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain Level - Rs.61,300-1,93,900

Major - Rs. 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel Level - Rs. 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel Level - Rs. 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier Level - Rs. 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General Level - Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale - Rs.1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG - Rs. 16 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Rs. 2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS - Rs. 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP):

Rs. 15,500/- Per month

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training:

Rs. 56,100/- Per month* (Starting pay in Level 10)

Duration of training:

49 weeks

Cost of Training:

The entire cost of training at IMA is at Government expense. In case the Gentleman Cadet is withdrawn from training academy due to reasons other than medical ground or the reasons not beyond his control, he will be liable to refund cost of training Rs. 11952/- per week.

Indian Army TGC Eligibility Criteria:

Indian Army TGC Educational Qualification:

BE/B.Tech from a recognized University in relevant field

Candidates who are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are also eligible to apply.

Indian Army TGC Age Limit:

20 to 27 years (as on 01 July 2021)

Nationality

A citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Government of India

Indian Army TGC Selection Process

Shortlisting of Candidates - The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cutoff marks set for each Engineering discipline/stream.. The cut off will be applied in each stream on the cumulative percentage of marks obtained by the candidates upto the final semester/year. Centre Allotment - After shortlisting of applications, the centre allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will 10 have to login to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Thereafter, it will be allotted by the Selection Centres. The option to select the dates for SSB by candidates may be forfeited due to occurrence of any exceptional circumstance/events. 2 Stage Selection - Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interviews is five days, and details of the same are available at official website of Directorate General of Recruiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. T Medical Examination - The Candidates who shall clear all stages of SSB interview will appear for medical examination. Joining Letter - Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for Indian Army TGC 133 Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online on website joinindianarmy.nic.in”. Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’. Indian Army TGC 132 Application Link is available from 25 February to 26 March 2021.

Indian Army TGC 2021 Notification Download

Indian Armt TGC Online Application Link