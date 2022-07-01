Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Navy will be releasing the official notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Check Application Dates. Online registration is mandatory.

In this article, we have shared Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For First Time, Women Sailors to be posted onboard warships

Under the Indian Navy Agnipath Scheme, positions of women sailors will be opened for the first time. Upon completion of training, women Agniveers will be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board. Women undergo the same training as men. However, women have separate living quarters.

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Detailed Notification Release Date 9th July 2022 Online Registration 1st July 2022 Onwards Written Examination To be notified Training To be notified

Indian Navy Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer (SSR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) will include four sections: English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration English 25 25 1 Hour (60 Minutes) Science 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Total 100 100

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) will include two sections: Science & Mathematics and General Awareness. The standard of the paper will be of 10th level. The duration of the paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Science & Mathematics 25 25 30 Minutes General Awareness 25 25 Total 50 50

Indian Navy Agnipath Syllabus 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer (SSR) Syllabus

SCIENCE MATHEMATICS ENGLISH GENERAL AWARENESS Physical World and Measurement Kinematics Laws of Motion Work, Energy and Power Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body/Gravitation Mechanics of Solids and Fluids Heat Thermodynamics Oscillations Waves Electrostatics Current Electricity Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current Electromagnetic Waves Optics Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi-Conductor Devices Principles of Communication Metals and Non-Metals Organic Chemistry Food, Nutrition and Health Physiology and Human Diseases Computer Science Relations and Functions Logarithms Complex Numbers Quadratics Equations Sequences and Series Trigonometry Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines Circles Conic Section Permutation and Combinations Vectors Exponential and Logarithmic Series Sets and Set Theory Statistics Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry Probability Function Limits and Continuity Differentiation Applications of Derivatives Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem Matrices Determinants Definite Integrals Passage Preposition Sentence Correction Change Active to Passive/ Passive to Active Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct Verbs Tense Non-Finites Punctuation Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression Synonyms & Antonyms Meanings of Difficult Words Use of Adjective Compound Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc) Use of Pronouns Culture and Religion Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours Freedom Movement Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations Discoveries Diseases and Nutrition Award and Authors Eminent Personalities Spatial, Numerical Reasoning & Associative Ability Sequences Spellings Unscrambling Coding & Decoding

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR) Syllabus

SCIENCE & MATHEMATICS GENERAL AWARENESS Nature of Matter Universe (Planets/ Earth/ Satellites/ Sun) Electricity and its applications Force and Gravitation Newton's Laws Of Motion Work, Energy and Power Heat Temperature Metals and Non-Metals Carbon and its Compounds Measurements in Science Sound & Wave Motion Atomic Structure Mathematical Simplification Ratio and Proportion Algebraic Identities Linear Equations and Polynomials Simultaneous Equations Basic Trigonometry Simple Mensuration Geometry Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median and Mode) Interest Profit, Loss and Percentage, Work, Time, Speed and Distance Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours National: Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/Flag/Monuments Sports: Championships / Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players Culture and Religion Freedom Movement Important National Facts about India Heritage Arts and Dance History Defence Wars and Neighbors Awards and Authors Discoveries Diseases and Nutrition Current Affairs Languages Capitals and Currencies Common Names Full Forms and Abbreviations Eminent Personalities

