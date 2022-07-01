Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Navy will be releasing the official notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Check Application Dates. Online registration is mandatory.

Updated: Jul 1, 2022 16:21 IST
Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern
Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy will be releasing the official detailed notification PDF for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). Online registration is mandatory for Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Indian Navy will be releasing the official notification PDF in July 2022.

In this article, we have shared Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For First Time, Women Sailors to be posted onboard warships

Under the Indian Navy Agnipath Scheme, positions of women sailors will be opened for the first time. Upon completion of training, women Agniveers will be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board. Women undergo the same training as men. However, women have separate living quarters.

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events

Dates 

Detailed Notification Release Date

9th July 2022

Online Registration

1st July 2022 Onwards

Written Examination 

To be notified

Training 

To be notified

Indian Navy Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer (SSR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) will include four sections: English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

English

25

25

1 Hour

(60 Minutes)

Science

25

25

Mathematics

25

25

General Knowledge

25

25

Total

100

100

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) will include two sections: Science & Mathematics and General Awareness. The standard of the paper will be of 10th level. The duration of the paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Science & Mathematics

25

25

 30 Minutes

 

General Awareness

25

25

Total

50

50

Also Read: Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details

Also Read: Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Physical Standards, Selection Process

Indian Navy Agnipath Syllabus 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer (SSR) Syllabus

SCIENCE

MATHEMATICS

ENGLISH

GENERAL

AWARENESS

Physical World and Measurement

Kinematics

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body/Gravitation

Mechanics of Solids and Fluids

Heat Thermodynamics

Oscillations

Waves

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations

Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi-Conductor Devices

Principles of Communication

Metals and Non-Metals

Organic Chemistry

Food, Nutrition and Health

Physiology and Human Diseases

Computer Science

 

Relations and Functions

Logarithms

Complex Numbers

Quadratics Equations

Sequences and Series

Trigonometry

Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates

Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines

Circles

Conic Section

Permutation and Combinations

Vectors

Exponential and Logarithmic Series

Sets and Set Theory

Statistics

Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry

Probability

Function

Limits and Continuity

Differentiation

Applications of Derivatives

Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem

Matrices

Determinants

Definite Integrals

 

Passage

Preposition

Sentence Correction

Change Active to Passive/ Passive to Active

Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct

Verbs

Tense

Non-Finites

Punctuation

Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression

Synonyms & Antonyms

Meanings of Difficult Words

Use of Adjective

Compound

Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc)

Use of Pronouns

 

Culture and Religion

Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours

Freedom Movement

Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players

Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs

Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies

Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations

Discoveries

Diseases and Nutrition

Award and Authors

Eminent Personalities

Spatial, Numerical Reasoning & Associative Ability

Sequences

Spellings Unscrambling

Coding & Decoding

 

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR) Syllabus

SCIENCE & MATHEMATICS

GENERAL AWARENESS

Nature of Matter

Universe (Planets/ Earth/ Satellites/ Sun)

Electricity and its applications

Force and Gravitation

Newton's Laws Of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Heat

Temperature

Metals and Non-Metals

Carbon and its Compounds

Measurements in Science

Sound & Wave Motion

Atomic Structure

Mathematical Simplification

Ratio and Proportion

Algebraic Identities

Linear Equations and Polynomials

Simultaneous Equations

Basic Trigonometry

Simple Mensuration

Geometry

Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median and Mode)

Interest

Profit, Loss and Percentage,

Work, Time, Speed and Distance

 

Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours

National: Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/Flag/Monuments

Sports: Championships / Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players

Culture and Religion

Freedom Movement

Important National Facts about India

Heritage

Arts and Dance

History

Defence

Wars and Neighbors

Awards and Authors

Discoveries

Diseases and Nutrition

Current Affairs

Languages

Capitals and Currencies

Common Names

Full Forms and Abbreviations

Eminent Personalities

 

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF (to be released)

Indian Navy Agnipath Application Process 2022 (Link Inactive)

Take Free Online Indian Navy 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.