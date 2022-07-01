Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy will be releasing the official detailed notification PDF for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). Online registration is mandatory for Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Indian Navy will be releasing the official notification PDF in July 2022.
In this article, we have shared Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.
What is Agnipath Scheme?
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
For First Time, Women Sailors to be posted onboard warships
Under the Indian Navy Agnipath Scheme, positions of women sailors will be opened for the first time. Upon completion of training, women Agniveers will be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board. Women undergo the same training as men. However, women have separate living quarters.
Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Detailed Notification Release Date
|
9th July 2022
|
Online Registration
|
1st July 2022 Onwards
|
Written Examination
|
To be notified
|
Training
|
To be notified
Indian Navy Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022
Indian Navy Agniveer (SSR)
The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) will include four sections: English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English
|
25
|
25
|
1 Hour
(60 Minutes)
|
Science
|
25
|
25
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Indian Navy Agniveer (MR)
The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) will include two sections: Science & Mathematics and General Awareness. The standard of the paper will be of 10th level. The duration of the paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Science & Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
30 Minutes
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
50
|
50
Indian Navy Agnipath Syllabus 2022
Indian Navy Agniveer (SSR) Syllabus
|
SCIENCE
|
MATHEMATICS
|
ENGLISH
|
GENERAL
AWARENESS
|
Physical World and Measurement
Kinematics
Laws of Motion
Work, Energy and Power
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body/Gravitation
Mechanics of Solids and Fluids
Heat Thermodynamics
Oscillations
Waves
Electrostatics
Current Electricity
Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
Electromagnetic Waves
Optics
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations
Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi-Conductor Devices
Principles of Communication
Metals and Non-Metals
Organic Chemistry
Food, Nutrition and Health
Physiology and Human Diseases
Computer Science
|
Relations and Functions
Logarithms
Complex Numbers
Quadratics Equations
Sequences and Series
Trigonometry
Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates
Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines
Circles
Conic Section
Permutation and Combinations
Vectors
Exponential and Logarithmic Series
Sets and Set Theory
Statistics
Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry
Probability
Function
Limits and Continuity
Differentiation
Applications of Derivatives
Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem
Matrices
Determinants
Definite Integrals
|
Passage
Preposition
Sentence Correction
Change Active to Passive/ Passive to Active
Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct
Verbs
Tense
Non-Finites
Punctuation
Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression
Synonyms & Antonyms
Meanings of Difficult Words
Use of Adjective
Compound
Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc)
Use of Pronouns
|
Culture and Religion
Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours
Freedom Movement
Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players
Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs
Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies
Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations
Discoveries
Diseases and Nutrition
Award and Authors
Eminent Personalities
Spatial, Numerical Reasoning & Associative Ability
Sequences
Spellings Unscrambling
Coding & Decoding
Indian Navy Agniveer (MR) Syllabus
|
SCIENCE & MATHEMATICS
|
GENERAL AWARENESS
|
Nature of Matter
Universe (Planets/ Earth/ Satellites/ Sun)
Electricity and its applications
Force and Gravitation
Newton's Laws Of Motion
Work, Energy and Power
Heat
Temperature
Metals and Non-Metals
Carbon and its Compounds
Measurements in Science
Sound & Wave Motion
Atomic Structure
Mathematical Simplification
Ratio and Proportion
Algebraic Identities
Linear Equations and Polynomials
Simultaneous Equations
Basic Trigonometry
Simple Mensuration
Geometry
Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median and Mode)
Interest
Profit, Loss and Percentage,
Work, Time, Speed and Distance
|
Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours
National: Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/Flag/Monuments
Sports: Championships / Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players
Culture and Religion
Freedom Movement
Important National Facts about India
Heritage
Arts and Dance
History
Defence
Wars and Neighbors
Awards and Authors
Discoveries
Diseases and Nutrition
Current Affairs
Languages
Capitals and Currencies
Common Names
Full Forms and Abbreviations
Eminent Personalities
Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF (to be released)
Indian Navy Agnipath Application Process 2022 (Link Inactive)