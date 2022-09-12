Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test in October 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

Indian Navy Agnipath Preparation Tips General Awareness: Indian Navy will be conducting the Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test in October 2022 (tentative). Indian Navy released the official detailed notification PDF on 9th July 2022 for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Scheme under which Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). Online registration was mandatory for Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. The last date to apply online for the Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 Agniveer SSR ended on 22nd July 2022 and Agniveer MR ended on 30th July 2022.

In this article, we have shared Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Preparation Strategy for General Awareness.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For First Time, Women Sailors to be posted onboard warships

Under the Indian Navy Agnipath Scheme, positions of women sailors will be opened for the first time. Upon completion of training, women Agniveers will be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board. Women undergo the same training as men. However, women have separate living quarters.

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Detailed Notification Release Date 9th July 2022 Agniveer MR Online Application Start Date 25th July 2022 Agniveer MR Online Application End Date 30th July 2022 Agniveer SSR Online Application Start Date 15th July 2022 Agniveer SSR Online Application End Date 22nd July 2022 Written Examination October 2022 (tentative) Training November 2022 (tentative)

Indian Navy Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer (SSR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) will include four sections: English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration English 25 25 1 Hour (60 Minutes) Science 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Total 100 100

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) will include two sections: Science & Mathematics and General Awareness. The standard of the paper will be of 10th level. The duration of the paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Science & Mathematics 25 25 30 Minutes General Awareness 25 25 Total 50 50

How to Prepare for General Awareness for Indian Navy Agnipath 2022?

Syllabus: Culture and Religion, Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours, Freedom Movement, Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players, Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs, Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies, Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations, Discoveries, Diseases and Nutrition, Award and Authors, Eminent Personalities,

The question paper will be designed to test the General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects. The paper will also include questions on History of India and Geography of a nature which candidate should be able to answer without special study. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Static GK, and latest Current Affairs.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

To score high in Current Affairs, candidates should take this time to expand on what they have learned. Go through current affairs of past 3 to 6 months while keeping an open mind towards latest developments. Stick to your Study Plan for preparing your Static GK section in a timely and effective manner. Make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc. Read books such as Manorama Yearbook, magazines such as Competition Success Review (CSR), Pratiyogita Darpan, newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, etc.

Best Books to prepare for Indian Navy Agniveer General Awareness – Recommended List

Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

Indian Navy Agnipath Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)