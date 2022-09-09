Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for English

Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test in October 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

Indian Navy Agnipath Preparation Tips English: Indian Navy will be conducting the Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test in October 2022 (tentative). Indian Navy released the official detailed notification PDF on 9th July 2022 for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Scheme under which Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). Online registration was mandatory for Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. The last date to apply online for the Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 Agniveer SSR ended on 22nd July 2022 and Agniveer MR ended on 30th July 2022.

In this article, we have shared Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Preparation Strategy for English.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For First Time, Women Sailors to be posted onboard warships

Under the Indian Navy Agnipath Scheme, positions of women sailors will be opened for the first time. Upon completion of training, women Agniveers will be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board. Women undergo the same training as men. However, women have separate living quarters.

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Detailed Notification Release Date 9th July 2022 Agniveer MR Online Application Start Date 25th July 2022 Agniveer MR Online Application End Date 30th July 2022 Agniveer SSR Online Application Start Date 15th July 2022 Agniveer SSR Online Application End Date 22nd July 2022 Written Examination October 2022 (tentative) Training November 2022 (tentative)

Indian Navy Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer (SSR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) will include four sections: English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration English 25 25 1 Hour (60 Minutes) Science 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Total 100 100

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) will include two sections: Science & Mathematics and General Awareness. The standard of the paper will be of 10th level. The duration of the paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Science & Mathematics 25 25 30 Minutes General Awareness 25 25 Total 50 50

How to Prepare for English for Indian Navy Agnipath 2022?

Syllabus: Passage, Preposition, Sentence Correction, Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct, Active to Passive & Passive to Active, Verbs, Tense, Non-Finites, Punctuation, Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression, Synonyms & Antonyms, Meanings of Difficult Words, Use of Adjective, Compound, Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc), Use of Pronouns.

English Language for Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022 is one of the most scoring sections where the candidates will be assessed for their skills in English Grammar, Vocabulary, and Comprehension. There will be 25 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 25 marks in English.

1. To score high in Passage, read the newspapers, magazines, editorials, and books. Mark new words and look up their meaning in the dictionary. Solve as many previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes as possible to boost your performance.

2. A strong understanding of grammar and vocabulary is a MUST for scoring high in English. Brush up basic rules of grammar, tenses, verbs, adverbs, nouns, pronouns, adjectives, prepositions, conjunction, articles, singular & plural rules, vocabulary to spot errors in the sentence. Regular reading practice will also aid in solving Error Detection questions.

3. In questions related to Sentence Correction to form a sensible sentence, look at the connectors to spot the flow. Look at the articles, adverbs, definers, connectors, pronouns, etc to take cues while arranging the lines of the sentences. The sentence order can only be right when one understands Clauses (subject-object-verb), Modifiers, adverbs, auxiliary verbs, indirect objects, prepositional phrases, etc. Always place the Subject first. After completing the sentence order, re-read it in order to get the proper flow of the sentence.

4. One should have the knowledge and aim at expanding their knowledge bank of the most common Idioms & Phrases in English. Practice at least 10 Idioms & Phrases every day throughout the preparation time. Candidates must be well versed that synonyms are words or phrases that carry the identical meaning as the word in question while antonyms are words or phrases that are the opposites of the word in question. Scoring high in Synonyms & Antonyms questions requires a good hold of vocabulary. Learn at least 10 -20 new words every day.

5. Recommended Best Books to prepare for Indian Navy Agnipath Written Exam such as High School English Grammar & Composition Edition by Wren and Martin, Objective General English by SP Bakshi or Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis to practice Grammar exercises.

