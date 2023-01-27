Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download SSR MR Hall Ticket @agniveernavy.cdac.in

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Indian Navy uploaded the Agniveer Hall Ticket at agniveernavy.cdac.in. Candidates can check the direct link below.

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023 Download: Indian Navy issued the admit cards for the exam to be held for Agniveer, against advertisement number 01/2023. Candidates can download Indian Navy Hall Tickets for Agniveer Navy 01/2023 for SSR from the website of Indian Navy Agniveer - agniveernavy.cdac.in. Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below. Students who have applied for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 are required to login through the provided link.

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card Download Here

Indian Navy Agniveer will be held on 07 February 2023 to 09 February 2023. Students can check their exam date, time and venue of the exam on their Indian Navy SSR Admit Card and Indian Navy MR Admit Card.

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Exam 2023

Mode of Exam - The exam will be conducted in online mode.

Number of Questions and Marks - The question paper consists of a total of 100 objective-type (multiple-choice) questions. Each question carries a 01 mark.



- The question paper consists of a total of 100 objective-type (multiple-choice) questions. Each question carries a 01 mark. Subject - The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness. The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2.

Negative Marking - One-fourth i.e. 0.25 of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

Indian Navy SSR ME Exam: How to Download Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidate can download Agniveer Admit Card by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of the Indian Navy Agniveer - agniveernavy.cdac.in

Step 2: Login into your account using your ‘Registered Email’ and ‘Password’

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Download Indian Navy Admit Card

According to the official website, "For any queries related to Hall ticket, payment or application status, candidates are requested to call +91-9363322818 between 09:00 to 17:30 on business days."

Candidates shortlisted in Stage 1 INET examination (computer-based online examination) will be Stage 2 Exam which includes written examination, PFT & Initial Medical.