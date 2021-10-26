Indian Navy MR 2021 Notification: Apply online for Sailor Posts for April 2022 Batch from 29 Oct onwards @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy MR 2021: Indian Navy has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sailor for Matric Recruit (MR) April 22 Batch for Course Commencing April 2022. The candidates holding a qualification of 10th can apply for enrolment as sailors for MR for 300 vacancies (Approximately) in the April 22 Batch. A total of 300 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

The vacancies will be earmarked in a State Wise manner. For the total of 300 vacancies, approximately 1500 candidates will be called for the written exam and Physical Fitness Test. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 22 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 2 November 2021

Indian Navy MR 2021 Vacancy Details

Matric Recruit - 300 Posts

Indian Navy MR 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the Matriculation Exam from the Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, Govt of India.

Indian Navy MR 2021 Age Limit - Candidate should be born between 01 April 2002 to 31 Mar 2005

Indian Navy MR 2021 Pay & Allowances

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14, 600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21700 - Rs. 69100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @Rs. 5200/- Per Month plus DA (as applicable).

Indian Navy MR 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and PFT. The shortlisting of the candidates will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of the qualifying exams. The cut off marks may vary from State to State as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

Written Test

The question paper will be bilingual and objective type. The question paper will comprise of two sections.i.e. Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge. The standard of the question paper will be of 10th level. The duration of the exam will be of 30 minutes. All candidates appearing for the written exam would be subjected to PFT on the same day.

Physical Fitness Test

Qualifying in the Physical Fitness Test is Mandatory.

PFT will consist of a 1.6 KM run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 Squats and 10 Pushups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

Download Indian Navy MR 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Indian Navy MR 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 29 October to 2 November 2021. The procedure is as follows:-