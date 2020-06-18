Indian Navy SSB 2020 Interview Date out @joinindiannavy.gov.in for 10+2 Batch Cadet Entry Scheme & NDA, Check Schedule Here

Indian Navy SSB 2020 Interview Date: Indian Navy has announced SSB Interview Dates for 10+2 Batch Cadet Entry Scheme and 144 NDA Course (Naval Cadets) at its website. All those who applied for Indian Navy 10+2 Batch Cadet Entry Scheme Recruitment 2020 can appear for the SSB Interview on the scheduled dates. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of Indian Navy.i.e.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

According to the Indian Navy Schedule, The SSB Interview for July 2020 Course of 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme and 144 NDA Course (Naval Cadets) are likely to resume from 06 July 2020. Short-listed candidates will be informed about their interview dates and venue through Email.

SSB interview will be conducted in two stages. Stage I test consists of Intelligence test, Picture Perception and Group Discussion. Candidates who fail to qualify in Stage I will be routed back on the same day. Stage II test comprises Psychological testing, Group testing and Interview which will last for 04 days. Successful candidates will thereafter undergo Medical Examination.

Candidates recommended by the SSBs and declared medically fit will be selected for training in Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala, based on All India Merit and number of vacancies. All India Merit will be prepared as per SSB marks. Candidates can check the SSB Interview Schedule 2020 in the provided links.

Check Indian Navy SSB Interview Date for 10+2 Batch Cadet Entry Scheme

Check Indian Navy SSB Interview 2020 Date for 144 Naval Cadet Course

Official Website

