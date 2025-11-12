20+ Inspirational Children's Day Quotes​ For Students and Teachers

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together make this world a beautiful garden.

Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression.

Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.

Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.

To every child — you hold the promise for a brighter future, and the world is in need of your light.

A child can teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all one’s might that which he desires.

The soul is healed by being with children.

Children are not things to be moulded but are people to be unfolded.

There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.

Children see magic because they look for it.

The best way to make children good is to make them happy.

Children are great imitators. So give them something great to imitate.

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged by man.

Hugs can do great amounts of good, especially for children.

A child’s smile is like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day.

A child’s innocence is what makes the world a better place.

While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about.

You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have, for instance?

The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.

A child has a special way of adding joy to every day.

The potential possibilities of any child are the most intriguing and stimulating in all creation.