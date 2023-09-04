International Literacy Day 2023 Quotes and Slogans

World Literacy Day 2023 Quotes and Slogans: Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8 to raise awareness on the importance of literacy. Check here literacy day inspirational quotes by famous personalities and attractive slogans and short note to use for essays, speeches and posters.

Literacy Day Quotes and Slogans: World Literacy Day, celebrated on September 8th of every year, is a global initiative to highlight the significance of literacy in fostering personal growth, societal development and economic progress of a nation and the world, at large.. It serves as a reminder that literacy is not only a fundamental human right but also a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and inequality. This day encourages governments, organisations and individuals to promote literacy programs, access to education, and the joy of reading, aiming to create a more equitable and informed world for all.

International Literacy Day 2023

Literacy Day showcases the crucial link between literacy and overall development.

Literacy Day 2023 aims to accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) on education and reflect on literacy's role in creating inclusive, peaceful, just, and sustainable societies.

The celebration will occur globally, featuring a conference in Paris, France, on September 8, 2023, which includes the awarding of UNESCO International Literacy Prizes to recognize outstanding programs.

International Literacy Day 2023 Theme

UNESCO celebrates the International Literacy Day (ILD) on September 8, 2023 with the theme "Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies."

Why Do We Celebrate World Literacy Day

According to UNESCO, since 1967, International Literacy Day (ILD) celebrations remind the public of the importance of literacy for dignity and human rights.

If you were also wondering why world literacy day is celebrated then you must understand that the global celebration of literacy day also helps to advance the literacy agenda to progress towards a more literate and sustainable society.

International Literacy Day Quotes Check below these motivational quotes on international literacy day: “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai “The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.” – Mark Twain “There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate’s loot on Treasure Island.” – Walt Disney “Literacy is the most basic currency of the knowledge economy.” – Barack Obama “The ability to read and write is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope. -Kofi Annan You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation. -Brigham Young Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all. -Aristotle "Literacy is a human right, a tool of personal empowerment and a means for social and human development. Educational opportunities depend on literacy." - Kofi Annan "The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library." - Albert Einstein Literacy Day Quotes in Hindi "पढ़ाई न केवल ज्ञान का स्रोत है, बल्कि यह हमारे जीवन को भी सुंदरता और समृद्धि से भर देता है।" - चाणक्य "शिक्षा समृद्धि की कुंजी है, और वो आत्मविश्वास की उंचाइयों की ओर बढ़ाने का एक मानवीय उपकरण है।" - अमरीश त्रिपाठी "शिक्षा न केवल एक अधिकार है, बल्कि यह एक समाज की साक्षरता और समृद्धि की मूल नींव भी है।" - डॉ. रजेंद्र प्रसाद "शिक्षा आपको वो शक्ति देती है जिससे आप खुद को बेहतर बना सकते हैं और समाज को भी।" - डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम "पढ़ाई से ही तो हमारी सोच और समझ बढ़ती है, और हमें समृद्धि की ओर आगाही मिलती है।" - पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू

International Literacy Day Slogans “Love for reading never dies but it spreads all over. Happy International Literacy Day!” “Today a reader, tomorrow a leader. Happy International Literacy Day!” "Read to Lead: Empower through Literacy.Happy International Literacy Day!" "Eradicate Illiteracy, Illuminate Minds. Happy International Literacy Day!" "Empowering Minds, One Book at a Time. Happy International Literacy Day!" Literacy Day Slogans in Hindi "साक्षरता की ओर बढ़ते जाओ, भारत को शिक्षित बनाओ!" “गांधी जी का कहना, तुम शिक्षित बनना.” "साक्षरता का पर्व मनाओ, ज्ञान की दिशा में बढ़ते जाओ!" “जागरूक हो सब नर और नारी, शिक्षित होने की सब करे तैयारी” “पढेंगे और दूसरों को भी पढ़ाएंगे!”

World Literacy Day Short Note

World Literacy Day, observed on September 8th annually, is a global initiative that highlights the significance of literacy as a basic human right and a catalyst for personal and societal progress. It underscores the importance of quality education and the ability to read and write in empowering individuals and breaking the cycle of poverty.

On this day, schools, local governments and communities raise awareness about literacy issues, advocate for higher literacy rates, and support literacy programs. UNESCO also organises and presents the annual International Literacy Awards on this day. World Literacy Day encourages reflection on literacy's role in building inclusive, peaceful, and sustainable societies in alignment with global development goals. It emphasises on the importance of literacy for critical thinking, lifelong learning and responsible citizenship and not just mere reading and writing.

Also Check: Literacy Day 2023 Posters