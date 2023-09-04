World Literacy Day 2023: 10 Best Drawing & Poster Making Ideas for Students

World Literacy Day Poster Drawing: Check some of the best designs for World Literacy Day Poster Making competitions and celebrations in schools.

International Literacy Day 2023: World Literacy Day is celebrated every year on September 8 to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and to promote the right to education for all. Literacy is the ability to read, write, and understand basic information. It is essential for individuals to participate fully in their society and to achieve their goals. Literacy influences the social and economic development of a country.

Before you start exploring the best poster drawing ideas for your school competitions and celebrations on International Literacy Day 2023, let’s first understand some of the important facts and information related to the day.

Why is World Literacy Day celebrated?

In 1966, UNESCO declared 8 September as International Literacy Day with an aim to combat illiteracy and use it as a tool to empower individuals and nations. Thus, International Literacy Day is observed to remind the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies. It also highlights the need for intensified efforts towards a more literate and sustainable society.

For the first time, International Literacy Day was celebrated in 1967.

Who founded International Literacy Day?

International Literacy Day was founded by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in 1966, to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.”

What is the theme of World Literacy Day 2023?

UNESCO has announced to celebrate International Literacy Day 2023 under the theme, ‘Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies’.

World Literacy Day 2023 Poster Making for Students

Students are the future leaders of our world. They are the ones who will shape the future of our societies. It is therefore essential that they are made aware of the importance of literacy in building sustainable nations.

On World Literacy Day, there can be many ways adopted to raise awareness of literacy among students. One of the most popular activities is to conduct poster making/drawing competitions.

In this article, we are going to explore some of the best or prize-winning poster making or drawing ideas for students on the event of International Literacy Day 2023.

Top 10 World Literacy Day Drawing/ Poster Making Ideas for Students

