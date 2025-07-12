IOB LBO 2025 Exam Analysis: 12th July Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

IOB LBO Exam Analysis 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank LBO 2025 exam was conducted today, July 12, in online mode at various centres across the country. This exam marks the first stage of the selection process for Local Bank Officer posts. The paper comprised 140 objective-type questions. Based on student feedback, the overall exam was of easy to moderate difficulty. In Shift 1, candidates found the Banking Awareness section challenging, while the other sections were relatively easy. Here, you can check the detailed section-wise Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Analysis, including good attempts, types of questions asked, and difficulty levels as shared by the test-takers.
IOB LBO Exam Analysis 2025
The Indian Overseas Bank Exam Analysis provides a clear review of the exam conducted by the authorities on July 12. It familiarises candidates with the exam’s difficulty level, the number of good attempts, and helps anticipate the expected cut-off marks. Additionally, it offers insights into the section-wise distribution of questions, benefiting aspirants preparing for future exams.
IOB LBO Difficulty Level 2025
As per candidate feedback, the overall exam difficulty was moderate, with certain sections slightly trickier than others. Take a look at the section-wise difficulty level of IOB LBO Exam, Shift 1.
|
Sections
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
Easy to Moderate
|
English Language
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Overall
|
Moderate
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Analysis 2025 Section-wise
IOB LBO Exam 2025 comprised four key sections — Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and English Language. There will be 140 questions for 200 marks. Candidates can check the number of questions asked from each topic below.
IOB LBO Analysis 2025 Reasoning
Take a quick look at the topic-wise breakdown of the Reasoning section from Shift 1.
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Syllogism
|
5
|
Circular Seating Arrangement
|
5
|
Stack Puzzle
|
5
|
Month-Based Puzzle
|
5
|
Input-Output
|
5
|
Miscellaneous (Coding-Decoding, Inequality)
|
5-6
|
Total
|
30
IOB Analysis for Data Analysis & Interpretation
This section was considered Easy to Moderate. It included questions on bar graphs, caselets, pie charts, and data tables.
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Missing Number Series
|
5
|
Quadratic Equation
|
4
|
Table DI
|
6
|
Bar DI
|
6
|
Caselet DI
|
3
|
Arithmetic
|
6
|
Total
|
30
IOB LBO 2025 Analysis for English
The difficulty level of English was moderate. The maximum number of questions were based on Reading Comprehension, followed by Para Jumbles and Cloze Test.
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10
|
Para Jumbles
|
5
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
Double Fillers
|
3-4
|
Sentence Improvement
|
3-4
|
Word Swap
|
3-4
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
4-5
|
Error
|
4-5
|
Total
|
40
