IOB LBO 2025 Exam Analysis: 12th July Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

IOB LBO Exam Analysis 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank LBO 2025 exam was conducted today, July 12, in online mode at various centres across the country. This exam marks the first stage of the selection process for Local Bank Officer posts. The paper comprised 140 objective-type questions. Based on student feedback, the overall exam was of easy to moderate difficulty. In Shift 1, candidates found the Banking Awareness section challenging, while the other sections were relatively easy. Here, you can check the detailed section-wise Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Analysis, including good attempts, types of questions asked, and difficulty levels as shared by the test-takers.

IOB LBO Exam Analysis 2025

The Indian Overseas Bank Exam Analysis provides a clear review of the exam conducted by the authorities on July 12. It familiarises candidates with the exam’s difficulty level, the number of good attempts, and helps anticipate the expected cut-off marks. Additionally, it offers insights into the section-wise distribution of questions, benefiting aspirants preparing for future exams.