IOB LBO 2025 Exam Analysis: 12th July Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

The Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam 2025 was held on July 12 in online mode. The overall difficulty was moderate, with the Banking Awareness section slightly tougher. This section-wise exam analysis covers difficulty levels, good attempts, and question trends to help aspirants preparing for upcoming IOB exams.

Jul 12, 2025, 14:44 IST
Know the detailed section-wise Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Analysis 2025 for Shift 1 and 2.
IOB LBO Exam Analysis 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank LBO 2025 exam was conducted today, July 12, in online mode at various centres across the country. This exam marks the first stage of the selection process for Local Bank Officer posts. The paper comprised 140 objective-type questions. Based on student feedback, the overall exam was of easy to moderate difficulty. In Shift 1, candidates found the Banking Awareness section challenging, while the other sections were relatively easy. Here, you can check the detailed section-wise Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Analysis, including good attempts, types of questions asked, and difficulty levels as shared by the test-takers.

IOB LBO Exam Analysis 2025

The Indian Overseas Bank Exam Analysis provides a clear review of the exam conducted by the authorities on July 12. It familiarises candidates with the exam’s difficulty level, the number of good attempts, and helps anticipate the expected cut-off marks. Additionally, it offers insights into the section-wise distribution of questions, benefiting aspirants preparing for future exams.

IOB LBO Difficulty Level 2025

As per candidate feedback, the overall exam difficulty was moderate, with certain sections slightly trickier than others. Take a look at the section-wise difficulty level of IOB LBO Exam, Shift 1.

Sections

Difficulty Level

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Moderate to difficult

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Easy to Moderate

English Language

Easy to Moderate

Overall

Moderate

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Exam Analysis 2025 Section-wise

IOB LBO Exam 2025 comprised four key sections — Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and English Language. There will be 140 questions for 200 marks. Candidates can check the number of questions asked from each topic below.

IOB LBO Analysis 2025 Reasoning

Take a quick look at the topic-wise breakdown of the Reasoning section from Shift 1.

Topic

No. of Questions

Syllogism

5

Circular Seating Arrangement

5

Stack Puzzle

5

Month-Based Puzzle

5

Input-Output

5

Miscellaneous (Coding-Decoding, Inequality)

5-6

Total

30

IOB Analysis for Data Analysis & Interpretation

This section was considered Easy to Moderate. It included questions on bar graphs, caselets, pie charts, and data tables.

Topic

No. of Questions

Missing Number Series

5

Quadratic Equation

4

Table DI

6

Bar DI

6

Caselet DI

3

Arithmetic

6

Total

30

IOB LBO 2025 Analysis for English

The difficulty level of English was moderate. The maximum number of questions were based on Reading Comprehension, followed by Para Jumbles and Cloze Test.

Topic

No. of Questions

Reading Comprehension

10

Para Jumbles

5

Cloze Test

5

Double Fillers

3-4

Sentence Improvement

3-4

Word Swap

3-4

Idioms and Phrases

4-5

Error

4-5

Total

40

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

