IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 for 465 Pipeline Posts Across India, Apply Online @plapps.indianoil.in

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice across India under 5 regions Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), and South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 10 November to 30 November 2022 through Online Portal https://plapps.indianoil.in. The candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. plapps.indianoil.in.
IOCL Apprentice Notification Download
IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 10 November 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 30 November 2022
- Tentative date of downloading the online admit card - 08 December 2022 at 05:00:00 PM
- Tentative date of exam - 18 December 2022
IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details
- West Bengal - 45
- Bihar - 36
- Assam - 28
- UP - 18
- Haryana - 40
- Punjab- 12
- Delhi - 22
- UP - 24
- Uttrakhand - 6
- Rajasthan- 3
- HP - 3
- South Eastern Region Pipelines
- Odisha - 48
- Chhattisgarh - 6
- Jharkhand - 3
- TN - 34
- Karnataka - 7
- Gujarat - 87
- Rajasthan - 43
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanical Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in Engineering.
- Trade Apprentice (Accountant) - Full Time bachelor's degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.
- Data Entry Operator(Fresher Apprentices) - Minimum 12 th pass (but below graduate).
- Domestic Data Entry Operator(Skill Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of Domestic Data Entry Operator‟ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.
Age Limit:
18 to 24 years
Selection Process for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam
How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply on IOCL website on plapps.indianoil.in in a given time frame.
Before applying for above apprentices positions, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India
- For Technician Apprentices: With the concerned Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in their portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development. The link https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action
- For Trade Apprentices (Optional Trades): With National Skill Development Council (NSDC) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/