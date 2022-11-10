IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 for 465 Pipeline Posts Across India, Apply Online @plapps.indianoil.in

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring 465 Apprentice Posts. Candidates can check the details below.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice across India under 5 regions Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), and South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 10 November to 30 November 2022 through Online Portal https://plapps.indianoil.in. The candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. plapps.indianoil.in.

IOCL Apprentice Notification Download

IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 10 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 November 2022

Tentative date of downloading the online admit card - 08 December 2022 at 05:00:00 PM

Tentative date of exam - 18 December 2022

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

West Bengal - 45

Bihar - 36

Assam - 28

UP - 18

Haryana - 40

Punjab- 12

Delhi - 22

UP - 24

Uttrakhand - 6

Rajasthan- 3

HP - 3

South Eastern Region Pipelines

Odisha - 48

Chhattisgarh - 6

Jharkhand - 3

TN - 34

Karnataka - 7

Gujarat - 87

Rajasthan - 43

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Technician Apprentice - Mechanical Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in Engineering.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant) - Full Time bachelor's degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Data Entry Operator(Fresher Apprentices) - Minimum 12 th pass (but below graduate).

Domestic Data Entry Operator(Skill Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of Domestic Data Entry Operator‟ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Selection Process for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply on IOCL website on plapps.indianoil.in in a given time frame.

Before applying for above apprentices positions, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India