IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2021 for 527 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring 527 Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices. Check Details Here.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published a notification for recruitment of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices on iocl.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 04 December 2021 on iocl.formflix.com.

A total of 527 vacancies are available at its Locations in States of Eastern India (West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam).

IOCL Apprentice Notification 2021

IOCL Apprentice Online Application 2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 November 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 04 December 2021

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 09 December 2021

IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 19 December 2021

IOCL Apprentice Result Date - 29 December 2021

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

West Bengal - 236

Bihar - 68

Odisha - 69

Jharkhand - 35

Assam - 119

West Bengal/Bihar/Odisha/ Jharkhand/ Assam - 21

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Eastern Region Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma in Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position

Trade Apprentice - Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ . 15. For Discipline Code 121/251/381/511/641 - Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) - Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

IOCL Eastern Region Apprentice Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

IOCL Eastern Region Apprentice Selection Process

Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (Duration 90 Minutes) and meeting notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for IOCL Eastern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 05 November to 04 December 2021.