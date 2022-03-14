IOCL Pipeline Division Admit Card 2022: Exam on 27 March

IOCL Pipeline Division Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to be released by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on 14 March 2022. Check Download Link, Exam Date, Steps to Download and Other Details

IOCL Pipeline Division Admit Card 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has scheduled to release the admit card of the written exam for the post of Non-Executive for Pipelines Division on 14 March 2022. The candidates who have applied for IOCL Pipeline Division Recruitment 2022 can download IOCL Admit Card from the official website of IOCL i.e. iocl.com or plapps.indianoil.in. IOCL Pipeline Division Link is available upto 27 March 2022.

IOCL Pipeline Division Exam will be conducted on 27 March 2022 (Sunday).

How to Download IOCL Pipeline Division Admit Card ?

Visit the official website of IOCL Pipeline Division - plapps.indianoil.in On the right side you will find the login box Enter your Registration Number and Password Select ‘Date of Birth’ and ‘Sign’ Enter your ‘Security Code’ Download IOCL Pipeline Admit Card 2022

IOCL Pipeline Division Exam Pattern

The Written Test will have 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of 4 options with one correct option on:

For the post of Engineering Assistants - Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be from the concerned engineering discipline of Diploma level and 25 questions on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge etc.

For the post of Technical Attendants - Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be on Technical discipline from General Science and on basic ITI trades like Motor Mechanic, Electrical, and Fitter etc. The remaining 25 questions will be asked on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge.

The total marks of the exam will be 100. Each correct answer shall carry 1 mark.

There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The duration of the Written Test shall be of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

IOCL had invited applications for for filling up vacancies for the post of Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade-IV, Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade-IV, Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade-IV, Engineering Assistant (T&I) Grade-IV, Engineering Assistant (Operations) Grade-IV and Technical Attendant-1 Grade-I Across India.