IOCL Recruitment 2022 For 265 Trade/Technician Apprentice Post @iocl.com, Check Eligibility

IOCL has invited online application for the 265 Trade/Technician Apprentice Post on its official website. Check IOCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released job notification in the Employment News (29 October-04 November) 2022 for the 265 Trade/Technician Apprentice Post in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 on or before 12 November 2022.

Out of total 265 vacancies, seats are available for various regions including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and others.

Notification Details IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No: IOCL/MKTG/SR/APPR/2022-23

Important Date IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Online Application: 12 November 2022

Vacancy Details IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trade/Technician Apprentice-265 Post

Eligibility Criteria IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for Trade/Technician Apprentice Post under IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Download IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Visit the official website https://iocl.com/apprenticeships Go to the Recruitment section of the official website. Click on the link Notification for Engagement of 265 Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act , 1961 at IOCL-Southern Region (MD) available on the home page. The IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF will be displayed in a new window. Download IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF and save the same for future reference.

Click Here For IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidates-registration. Please check the official website for details of the online application process.