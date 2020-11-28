IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020-21: 493 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Southern Region, has published a recruitment notification for the post of e Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

Nov 28, 2020 12:12 IST
IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020-21
IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020-21: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Southern Region, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices in the employment newspaper dated 28 November to 04 December 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can register for IOCL Apprentice on or before 12 December 2020 on iocl website - iocl.com.

A total of 493 vacancies are available at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). Online applications are invited from Graduates and ITI passed candidates for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for Southern Region.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of IOCL Online Application - 27 November 2020
  • Last Date of Submission of IOCL Online Application - 12 December 2020 upto 5 PM
  • IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Exam Date - 03 January 2021

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 493

State-Wise Posts

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 104 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Karnataka - 52 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Kerala - 42 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Andhra Pradesh (AP) – 33 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Telangana – 31 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

  • Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 85 Posts
  • Karnataka – 43 Posts
  • Kerala – 22 Posts
  • AP – 30 Posts
  • Telangana - 27 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

  • Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts
  • Karnataka – 15 Posts
  • Kerala – 15 Posts
  • AP – 15  Posts
  • Telangana - 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

  • Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts
  • Karnataka – 15 Posts
  • Kerala – 15 Posts
  • AP – 15  Posts
  • Telangana - 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Trade Apprentice - Matric with 2(Two) year ITI course in relevant field. .
  • Trade Apprentice-Accountant: - Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case ofSC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
  • Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate.
  • Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Domestic Data Entry Operator' for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

The prescribed qualification for should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Jobs in the prescribed format through IOCL official website iocl.com on or before 12 December 2020.

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Notification PDF

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Online Application Link

Online Application Link

 

FAQ

What is the selection criteria for IOCL Apprentice Jobs ?

Written Test

What is the eligibility for IOCL Trade Apprentice ?

The candidates should be 10th passed and ITI in relevant trade

Where are IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Posts available ?

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Jobs ?

Eligible and interested candidates can register for IOCL Apprentice on or before 12 December 2020 on iocl website - iocl.com.
