IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020-21: 493 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020-21: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Southern Region, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices in the employment newspaper dated 28 November to 04 December 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can register for IOCL Apprentice on or before 12 December 2020 on iocl website - iocl.com.

A total of 493 vacancies are available at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). Online applications are invited from Graduates and ITI passed candidates for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for Southern Region.

Important Dates

Starting Date of IOCL Online Application - 27 November 2020

Last Date of Submission of IOCL Online Application - 12 December 2020 upto 5 PM

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Exam Date - 03 January 2021

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 493

State-Wise Posts

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 104 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Karnataka - 52 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Kerala - 42 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Andhra Pradesh (AP) – 33 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Telangana – 31 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 85 Posts

Karnataka – 43 Posts

Kerala – 22 Posts

AP – 30 Posts

Telangana - 27 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts

Karnataka – 15 Posts

Kerala – 15 Posts

AP – 15 Posts

Telangana - 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts

Karnataka – 15 Posts

Kerala – 15 Posts

AP – 15 Posts

Telangana - 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice - Matric with 2(Two) year ITI course in relevant field. .

Trade Apprentice-Accountant: - Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case ofSC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Domestic Data Entry Operator' for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

The prescribed qualification for should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Jobs in the prescribed format through IOCL official website iocl.com on or before 12 December 2020.

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Notification PDF

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Online Application Link

Online Application Link