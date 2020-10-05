IPMAT Rohtak Mock Test 2021: Candidates vying for undergraduate admission in IIM Rohtak must attempt IPMAT Rohtak 2021 mock test as a part of their preparation. Candidates attempting the mock test of IPMAT Rohtak 2021 will have prior knowledge about the exam pattern, the type and pattern of questions, etc. Practising the IPMAT Rohtak 2021 mock test will provide the candidates to create exam day like conditions, which will help them refine their preparation. The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak conducts IPMAT for screening of candidates to 5 Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by the institute. IPMAT is conducted in the online mode and as such attempting mock tests will help candidates familiarise with various aspects of attempting an online entrance. Also, IPMAT Rohtak mock tests are not released by the conducting body officially which requires candidates to attempt solving previous year questions papers and sample papers of the entrance test in a time-bound manner. Candidates are advised to read below to get complete information on IPMAT Rohtak mock test 2021.

Why take up IPMAT Rohtak Mock Test 2021?

IIM Rohtak will conduct IPMAT Rohtak 2021 as an online test in the Computer-Based mode for aspirants. Candidates practising IPMAT Rohtak mock test 2021 will have information about the type of questions they can expect in the test which will prepare them for the actual challenge on the exam day.

It is advised that candidates try and solve the IPMAT Rohtak 2021 mock test in a time-bound manner to have a better understanding of how to manage their time as time-management is a must-have skill required for the online exam.

The IPMAT Rohtak 2021 mock test will allow the candidates to know about the various types of topics from which they can expect questions in the examination.

In addition to knowing about the range of topics, solving mock test of IPMAT Rohtak 2021 will allow candidates to formulate a strategy of how to approach each section coupled with managing their time as they attempt various questions.

IPMAT Rohtak will also include a Written Ability Test where candidates will be required to attempt 2 essay type questions. Practising mock test of IPMAT Rohtak will also enable aspirants to improve their writing skills and score better in the exam.

How to take IPMAT Rohtak Mock Test 2021

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to attempt the mock test of IPMAT Rohtak 2021.

Take up a previous year-question paper/sample paper of IPMAT Rohtak

Set your watch to a timer

Attempt the IPMAT Rohtak 2021 mock test

Solve the questions until the timer sets off

Match your answers with that of the answer key provided at the end

IPMAT Rohtak 2021 - Preparation Tips

IPMAT Rohtak is conducted for screening of eligible candidates to comprehensive management program which offers a combined course of management studies from under-graduate (UG) to postgraduate (PG). Candidates on completion of the course will be awarded with a dual degree by IIM Rohtak - Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). Aspirants must thus ensure that they have a solid preparation strategy in place in order to qualiy and secure admission in this much sought-after programme.