IPPB GDS Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ippbonline.com: Gramin Dak Sevak Exam on 26 June

IPPB GDS Admit Card 2022 has been released by India Post Payments Bank Limited on ippbonline.com. Check Direct Download Link and Other Details Here.

IPPB GDS Admit Card 2022 Download: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the admit card for the online exam to be conducted for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak on its website i.e.ippbonline.com. The candidates should download IPPB Admit Card and an “information handout” booklet by using their registration number and password / date of birth from IPPB's authorized website and appear in the IPPB GDS Exaam on 26 June 2022. They can also download India Post Payments Bank Admit Card from IPPB GDS Admit Card Link provided below.

The candidates are required to carry their admit card along with a photocopy of the candidate’s photo identity (bearing exactly the same name as it appears on the admit card) such as PAN Card/ Passport/ eAadhar card/ Permanent Driving License/ Voter’s Card/ bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer/ People’s Representative along with a photograph /Identity Card issued by a recognised college/ university/Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID should be submitted to the invigilator for verification.

The candidate’s identity will be verified with respect to his/her details on the admit card, in the Attendance List and requisite documents submitted. If identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the Examination.

IPPB GDS Exam Details 2022

The candidates who are appearing in the IPPB GDS Online Exam can check the exam structure in the given table:

Topics Marks Total Questions Time Awareness about IPPB products 20 20 1 hour and 30 minutes Basic Banking/Payment Banks Awareness 20 20 Computer Awareness, Digital Payments/ Banking and Telecom Awareness 20 20 Numerical Ability 20 20 General Awareness 15 15 Reasoning Ability 15 15 English Language 10 10 Total 120 120

Important Notes:

There will be no negative marking

The minimum qualifying percentage of marks in the exam will be 40.

All tests except for test of English language shall be in English and Hindi.

How to Download IPPB GDS Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of IPPB i.e. ippbonline.com and got 'Career' Tab given at the bottom of the homepage under 'Media/Announcement' Section Click on the admit card link ‘ Download online examination call letter’ provided under 'Advertisement for Engagement of Grameen Dak Sevaks to IPPB' A new page will opened where you need provide your details and login Download IPPB Admit Card 2022 Take a printout of the admit card

IPPB GDS Result 2022

The result will be declared on the official website in the month of June 2022. The candidates can check the result from the official website.

The bank is conducting the exam for recruitment of 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks on engagement from the DoP to perform direct sales and related activities at various offices of the Bank as per the requirements of the Bank.