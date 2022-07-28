IPPB GDS Marks 2022 (Out) @ippbonline.com: Check IBPS Score Card Link Here

IPPB GDS Marks 2022 has been released by India Post Payments Bank Limited on ippbonline.com. Candidates can check their marks on this article.

IPPB GDS Marks 2022 Download: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has activated the link of GDS Exam 2022 on its website i.e. ippbonline.com. Candidates who have attended the IPPB GDS Exam on 26 June 2022 can check their individual marks by login on to IPPB GDS Marks Link provided in this article. The candidates shall require their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. IPPB Marks Link will be available upto 15 August 2022.

The candidates can check the steps to download IPPB Marks from the official website in this article below:

How to Download IPPB GDS Marks 2022 ?

Go to the official website of IPPB (ippbonline.com) and visit the ‘Career’ Section Click on the marks link i.e. ‘Marks Secured by Candidates’ Enter the asked details Download IPPB GDS Score Card

The bank has conducted the online exam for the post of Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS) in the month of June 2022. On 20 July 2022, the IPPB GDS Result was uploaded on the official website. An ist containing the registration numbers of the successful candidates in each zone was prepared by the bank.

The selection is made based on the chosen circle in the application.

IPPB has conducted the exam for filling up the 650 vacancies in IPPB across the country.

The bank has invited online applications from the eligible candidates from 10 May to 27 May 2022