IPPB GDS Result 2022 (Out) @ippbonline.com: Download PDF Here

IPPB GDS Result 2022 has been released by India Post Payments Bank Limited on ippbonline.com. Candidates can download and check the steps to download here.

IPPB GDS Result 2022 Download: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has published the result of the computer-based test conducted for the post of Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS) on ippbonline.com. Candidates can download GDS Result by visiting the official website of the bank or clicking on IPPB GDS Result Link provided below. They can check the list of selected candidates in each circle through the selection list.

As per the official notice, "Actual appointment is subject to verification of the eligibility criteria and vigilance

clearance from the parent organization."

"The appointment of the candidates marked with asterisk (*) is provisional and subject to the submission of the documentary evidence of their employment with the parent organization."

The candidate shall be disqualified, if found ineligible, at any stage."

The selection is made based on the chosen circle in the application. The candidate is not considered for the circles for which preference was not given.

Utmost care has been taken while compiling the selection of the below list of candidates.

However, the Bank reserves the right to rectify inadvertent errors found subsequently, if any. The date of joining and details of the place of posting in respect of the selected candidates shall be published at the Bank’s website in due course.

A waiting list would be drawn up in all circles. The candidates from the waiting list would be called if and when vacancy arises due to non-relieving from the parent organization or unwillingness of the merit list candidate to join or any other reason.

In case of any queries please contact us at jobsdop@ippbonline.in."

How to Download IPPB GDS Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of IPPB Bank - ippbonline.com Visit the ‘Career Section’ Now, click on ‘ Results of Engagement of Grameen Dak Sevaks to IPPB.’ Download IPPB GDS Result PDF Check the registration number, name and allotted circle of the shortlisted candidate

IPPB GDS Exam was held on 26 June 2022. There were 120 questions of 120 marks.

The bank has notified a total of 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks vacancies for recruitment across the country.