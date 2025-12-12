OPSC OCS Mains Exam Date 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in, Download Notice PDF and Admit Card Update here

Odisha OCS Mains Schedule 2025: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination Schedule on its official website -www.opsc.gov.in. The Odisha Civil Services Main Mains Examination will be conducted from January 31 to February 10, 2026.The Odia Language paper and English language paper will be held on January 31, whereas General Studies and optional papers will be held from February 02, 2026 onwards.

The Commission will upload the "Admission Certificate" and "Instructions to Candidates" on its official website 7 days prior to the Examination. Candidates shortlisted for disha Civil Services Main Mains Examination round can download the exam schedule and other details through the official website -www.opsc.gov.in.

Odisha OCS Mains Schedule 2025 PDF