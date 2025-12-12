OPSC OCS Mains Exam Date 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in, Download Notice PDF and Admit Card Update here

Odisha OCS Mains Schedule 2025: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination Schedule on its official website -www.opsc.gov.in. The Odisha Civil Services Main Mains Examination will be conducted from January 31 to February 10, 2026.The Odia Language paper and English language paper will be held on January 31, whereas General Studies and optional papers will be held from February 02, 2026 onwards.
The Commission will upload the "Admission Certificate" and "Instructions to Candidates" on its official website 7 days prior to the Examination. Candidates shortlisted for disha Civil Services Main Mains Examination round can download the exam schedule and other details through the official website -www.opsc.gov.in.
Odisha OCS Mains Schedule 2025 PDF
The Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination-2024, pursuant to Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25. Check the detailed notice and hall ticket update pdf directly through the link given below-
|Odisha OCS Mains Schedule 2025
|Download PDF Link
OPSC OCS Mains Exam Date 2025 Overview
The Odisha Civil Services 2024(Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25) examination is scheduled to take place from 31.01.2026 to 10.02.2026. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the OPSC.
|Institution
|Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
|Post Name
|Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024
|Exam Date
|January 31 to February 10, 2026
|Exam Schedule status
|Out
|Admit Cardd Status
|To be released 7 days prior to the Examination
|Official Website
|https://www.opsc.gov.in/
How to Download OPSC OCS Mains Exam Date 2025?
The candidates shortlisted for Odisha Civil Service Mains exam round can download the detailed exam schedule with the help of the given steps
- First of all visit to the official website of the OPSC - opsc.gov.in
- Go to the What's new section on the home page.
- Click on the link ‘Odisha Civil Services 2024(Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25) - Program notice of Main Written Examination on the official website.
- Download PDF of the exam schedule in a new window.
- Download the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation