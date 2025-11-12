IPPB Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 309 Junior Associate & Assistant Manager Posts at ippbonline.com

Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 12, 2025, 17:41 IST

IPPB Recruitment 2025 Notification is released for 309 Junior Associate and Assistant Manager Posts. The apply online link is active at ippbonline.com. Candidates interested in applying for Clerk and PO posts must acquaint themselves with all the details to submit their applications successfully. Get complete details on IPPB Application Form 2025 including dates, fees, direct registration link and more here.

IPPB Recruitment 2025

IPPB Executive Apply Online 2025:  India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released a notification for the recruitment of 309 Junior Associate and Assistant Manager posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, ippbonline.com. The last date to submit the IPPB application form is December 1.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 309 vacancies, including 199 posts for Junior Associate (Clerk) and 110 posts for Assistant Manager (Probationary Officer). Graduates aged between 20 and 35 years can find the detailed steps to apply online, along with the official IPPB apply link, below in this article.

IPPB Apply Online 2025

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has started accepting applications for 309 Junior Associate and Assistant Manager Posts. It is important to note that the registration process commenced along with the release of the notification. The deadline for submission IPPB Executive application form is December 1. Here, we have mentioned everything you need to know about IPPB Clerk and PO Vacancy, apply online process, dates, and other details.

IPPB Recruitment 2025- Summary

Conducting Body

India Post Payment Bank (IPPB)

Post Name

Junior Associate (Clerk)

Assistant Manager (PO)

Vacancies

309

Registration Dates

11th November to 1st December 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

Junior Associate- 20 to 30 years

Associate Manager- 20 to 35 years

Official Website

ippbonline.com

IPPB Clerk and PO Vacancy 2025

The authorities have released Junior Associate and Assistant Manager for each state separately. You can refer to the official notification to check the state-wise IPPB Clerk vacancy breakdown. Out of total vacancies, 199 are announced for Clerk post and 110 for PO post.

Posts

Vacancies

Junior Associate (Clerk)

199

Assistant Manager (PO)

110

Total

309

IPPB Apply Online Link

Interested candidates can apply online via the direct link shared below. The IPPB Clerk and PO apply online link will remain active till December 1.

IPPB Clerk and PO Apply Online

Click here

How to Apply Online for IPPB Recruitment 2025?

  • Visit the official website at ippbonline.com or click on the direct registration link provided in the article.

  • Search for apply online link on the homepage.

  • If you are a new user, click on the registration link for IPPB Recruitment and submit the required details

  • You will receive login credentials on your registered email ID and phone number. 

  • Login with it and fill out the application form

  • Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee and submit the IPPB application form.

  • It is advisable to download and print a copy of IPPB Online Form for future reference.

IPPB Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for IPPB Recruitment 2025 is Rs 750 for all categories. It is non-refundable and must be paid online.

