IPPB Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 309 Junior Associate & Assistant Manager Posts at ippbonline.com

IPPB Executive Apply Online 2025: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released a notification for the recruitment of 309 Junior Associate and Assistant Manager posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, ippbonline.com. The last date to submit the IPPB application form is December 1.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 309 vacancies, including 199 posts for Junior Associate (Clerk) and 110 posts for Assistant Manager (Probationary Officer). Graduates aged between 20 and 35 years can find the detailed steps to apply online, along with the official IPPB apply link, below in this article.

IPPB Apply Online 2025

