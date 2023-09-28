Diploma IPR Jobs 2023 Apply For Various Scientific Assistant Posts

IPR Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Scientific Assistant Posts, Check Application Process

IPR Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2023: Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has released notice for various Scientific Assistant posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others. 

IPR Recruitment 2023 Out: Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has invited online applications for various Scientific Assistant in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 13, 2023. 
Candidates having Diploma in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a screening test/interview. Candidates will  be scrutinized as per their applications, on the basis of all criteria like age, educational qualification, category certificate, fee receipt etc. as filled in by the candidate and they will be called under the recruitment process. The written test will be conducted in Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar and Guwahati. 

IPR Recruitment 2023 Important Date: 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 13, 2023. 

IPR Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details: 

  • Scientific Assistant Civil-1
  • Scientific Assistant Electronics -5
  • Scientific Assistant Mechanical -3
  • Scientific Assistant Electrical -1
  • Scientific Assistant Computer -2
  • Scientific Assistant Instrumentation -3

IPR Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: 

Scientific Assistant Civil-Diploma in Civil Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks
Scientific Assistant Electronics -Diploma in Electronics Engineering (3 years after SSC) with
minimum 60% marks
Scientific Assistant Mechanical -Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (3 years after SSC) with
minimum 60% marks
Scientific Assistant Electrical -Diploma in Electrical Engineering (3 years after SSC) with
minimum 60% marks
Scientific Assistant Computer -Diploma in Computer Engineering (3 years after SSC) OR
B.Sc. in Computer Science with minimum 60% marks.
Scientific Assistant Instrumentation -Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering (3 years
after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.

IPR Recruitment 2023 Age Limit: 

  • Minimum age 18 years
  • Maximum age 30 years
  •  Relaxations in the maximum age limit as per Central Government orders on the subject as amended from time to time. 

IPR Recruitment 2023 Pay Level: 

Level-6 of Pay Matrix and Initial Basic Pay ₹ 35,400/- p.m. (As per 7th CPC). 

IPR Recruitment 2023: Application Fee 

For Other Categories 200/- 
SC/ST/Female/PwBD/EWS/ Ex-Serviceman  Nil

 

How To Apply For IPR Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website http://www.ipr.res.in/documents/jobs_career.html .
  • Step 2: Click on the link IPR Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now upload the recent passport-size colour photograph with  additional documents as mentioned in the notification.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for IPR Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2023?

October 13, 2023 is the last to apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in IPR Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2023?

Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has notified for various Scientific Assistant in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023.
