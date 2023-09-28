IPR Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Scientific Assistant Posts, Check Application Process

IPR Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2023: Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has released notice for various Scientific Assistant posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

IPR Recruitment 2023 Out: Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has invited online applications for various Scientific Assistant in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 13, 2023.

Candidates having Diploma in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a screening test/interview. Candidates will be scrutinized as per their applications, on the basis of all criteria like age, educational qualification, category certificate, fee receipt etc. as filled in by the candidate and they will be called under the recruitment process. The written test will be conducted in Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar and Guwahati.

IPR Recruitment 2023 Important Date:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 13, 2023.

IPR Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details:

Scientific Assistant Civil-1

Scientific Assistant Electronics -5

Scientific Assistant Mechanical -3

Scientific Assistant Electrical -1

Scientific Assistant Computer -2

Scientific Assistant Instrumentation -3

IPR Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Scientific Assistant Civil-Diploma in Civil Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks

Scientific Assistant Electronics -Diploma in Electronics Engineering (3 years after SSC) with

minimum 60% marks

Scientific Assistant Mechanical -Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (3 years after SSC) with

minimum 60% marks

Scientific Assistant Electrical -Diploma in Electrical Engineering (3 years after SSC) with

minimum 60% marks

Scientific Assistant Computer -Diploma in Computer Engineering (3 years after SSC) OR

B.Sc. in Computer Science with minimum 60% marks.

Scientific Assistant Instrumentation -Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering (3 years

after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.

IPR Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

Minimum age 18 years

Maximum age 30 years

Relaxations in the maximum age limit as per Central Government orders on the subject as amended from time to time.

IPR Recruitment 2023 Pay Level:

Level-6 of Pay Matrix and Initial Basic Pay ₹ 35,400/- p.m. (As per 7th CPC).

IPR Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

For Other Categories 200/- SC/ST/Female/PwBD/EWS/ Ex-Serviceman Nil

How To Apply For IPR Recruitment 2023?

