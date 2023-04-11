IRDAI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 For 45 Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IRDAI has invited online applications for the 45 Assistant Manager Posts on its official website. Check IRDAI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IRDAI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager on its official website. A total of 45 posts in Assistant Manager grade will be filled through open competition on an all India basis for its various offices across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 10, 2023.

You can check all the details regarding the Assistant Manager recruitment drive under IRDAI including notification pdf, qualification, important dates, salary, application process and other details here.





Important Date IRDAI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

On-line registration of applications and payment of examination fee: April 11, 2023

Last date for submission of on-line applications and payment of fee: May 10, 2023.



Vacancy Details IRDAI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Assistant Manager-45

Unreserved i.e. General (GEN/UR) 20 Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) 04 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 12 Scheduled Castes (SC) 06 Scheduled Tribes (ST) 03 Total 45

Eligibility Criteria IRDAI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Actuarial: Graduation with minimum 60% marks and 7 papers

passed of IAI as per 2019 curriculum

Finance: Graduation with minimum 60 % marks and ACA/AICWA/ACMA/ACS/CFA

Law: Bachelor’s Degree in Law with minimum 60% marks

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts..

Selection Process IRDAI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Selection for these posts will be done through a competitive exam “On-line Preliminary

Examination (objective type)”Phase I, followed by “Descriptive Examination” Phase II at select centres and Interview round.

Phase I - On-line Preliminary Examination:

Age Limit IRDAI Recruitment 2023 (as on 10.05.2023):

Not below 21 years and not above 30 years.



IRDAI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply IRDAI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can directly apply from the link available on the official website. The online registration process for these posts has been started and the last date to apply online on or before May 02, 2023.