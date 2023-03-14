ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Biotechnology Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 senior secondary ISC Class 12 are ongoing. Check here and download the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020.

ISC Biotechnology Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a leading exam body in India that conducts the annual term-end examination for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the senior secondary ISC Class 12. The ISC exams began on February 13 and it’s come to biotechnology. Students should discard everything else and solely focus on revision and practice. One effective way to revise concepts in these final moments before the exam is by solving the previous year's question papers.

Biotechnology (Code: 878) is an elective subject in ISC board class 12 that’s a favourite of medical-science stream students. Biotechnology is a highly theoretical and can application-based subject that focuses on the implementation of biology in the technological field. As such, it demands a good hold on basic biology and knowledge of physics and mathematics as well. Thoroughly analyzing the Biotechnology Class 12 previous year question papers is a must for candidates hoping to ace the final ISC board exam. It also helps students get an idea of the blueprint and pattern of the exam, along with the probable difficulty level of the paper. You can get the Biotechnology previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format here.

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Biotechnology comprises two papers, one for theory and other for practical work.

Paper 1: Theory carries 70 marks and is three hours long.

Candidates will be allotted 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper.

The questions will be objective, descriptive, and assertion based type.

The ISC Class 12th Biotechnology exam consists three sections: A, B, and C.

Section A carries 14 marks and consists short, 1-mark answers.

Section B and C carry 28 Marks each.

Attempting all sections and questions is compulsory for students but internal choice will be provided in the questions of sections B and C.

You can view and download the ISC Biotechnology Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Language Papers Practical Download from 2017 to 2020

