ISC Biotechnology Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE Biotechnology Sample Paper, Download PDF

Biotechnology Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC : View and download the ISC Biotechnology Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 in PDF format here for last minute practice and revision before the final exam.

ISC Biotechnology Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the annual higher secondary ISC Class 12 exams. The 2023 ISC exams are here, and the next paper is of Biotechnology (Code: 878) theory. The subject is a favourite of medical-science students and involves the use of biology for technological advancement. As such, biotechnology is heavy on theory and calculations. Considerable practice is required to succeed in the ISC Class 12th Biotechnology exam, and there’s probably no better way to achieve that than by solving specimen papers. It also gives students an idea of the biotechnology paper pattern and the level of difficulty to expect in the final exam. Solving sample papers also reduces exam fears, especially for lesser-opted and tough subjects like biotechnology. Check here and download the ISC Biotechnology Specimen Paper Class 12 PDF.

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Specimen Paper 2023

The ISC Board class 12 Biotechnology paper will be three hour long in duration and carry 70 marks.

The exam questions will be of MCQ, short answer, assertion-reason and long answer

15 minutes of reading time will be given and writing answers will not be allowed during this time.

The ISC Class 12th Biotechnology exam features three sections: A, B, and C.

Internal choice between questions is given only in sections B and C.

Check the 2023 ISC Biotechnology Specimen Paper for class 12 in PDF format here. The download link to the entire biotech specimen paper is given at the end of article.

SECTION A – 14 MARKS

Question 1

(i) ___________ is used in dairy industry to make cheese. [1]

(ii) _____________ are extra chromosomal, circular, self-replicating molecules. [1]

(iii) In gel electrophoresis, the gel is composed of _____________. [1]

(a) Nitrocellulose

(b) Agarose

(c) Phospholipids

(d) Sodium nitride

(iv) When a monochromatic beam passes through a homogenous solution, its intensity decreases as the thickness of solution increases. Which one of the following laws states this? [1]

(a) Beer’s Law

(b) Lambert’s Law

(c) Hooke’s Law

(d) Beer Lambert Law

(v) State whether the following statements are True or False. Give a reason in support of your answer.

(a) In Sanger’s DNA sequencing method, all the ddNTPs are labelled with coloured substances. [1]

(b) Helicase enzyme is used for repairing the DNA molecule. [1]

(vi) Define the following:

(a) Cosmids [1]

(b) Tissue engineering [1]

(vii) Differentiate between the following:

(a) Primer and Primase [1]

(b) dNTP and ddNTP [1]

(viii) Expand the following:

(a) DDBJ [1]

(b) NHGRI [1]

(ix) Assertion: Haploid production by gynogenesis is a difficult task.

Reason: Isolation of unfertilized ovaries and ovules is not easy. [1]

(a) Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is correct explanation for assertion.

(b) Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation for assertion.

(c) Assertion is true but Reason is false.

(d) Both Assertion and Reason are false.

(x) Assertion: Membrane filters are used for sterilizing enzymes, hormones and antibiotics during cell culture technique.

Reason: Enzymes, hormones and antibiotics are heat sensitive. [1]

(a) Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is correct explanation for assertion.

(b) Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation for assertion.

(c) Assertion is true but Reason is false.

(d) Both Assertion and Reason are false.

SECTION B – 28 MARKS

Question 2 [4]

Write short notes on the following:

(i) Objectives of HGP

(ii) DNA Microarray

Question 3 [4]

(i) Briefly explain the following:

(a) Western blotting

(b) In vitro pollination

OR

(ii) Briefly explain the following:

(a) The sterilization of vitamins

(b) The sterilization of transfer area

Question 4 [4]

State any two differences between the following:

(i) mRNA and tRNA

(ii) Genomic library and cDNA library

Question 5 [4]

(i) Discuss the process of gel electrophoresis.

OR

(iii) Discuss the process of DNA isolation from animal cell.

Question 6 [4]

Give reasons for the following:

(i) hnRNA is called Cinderella RNA.

(ii) Agrobacterium is called natural genetic engineer.

Question 7 [4]

How are Flavor Savor tomatoes produced? Explain.

Question 8 [4]

Explain the process of micropropagation.

You can view and download the full ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Specimen Paper 2023 below.

