ISC Class 12 Business Studies Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Analysis 2023: ISC Class 12 students write their Business Studies Exam today, March 1, 2023. The exam started at sharp 2:00 PM. Students were given 3 hours to complete the paper. Additional 15 minutes of question paper reading time was provided to students and writing answers was not allowed during this time. In this article, we have provided a detailed analysis of ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023. Check the paper analysis by experts along with students’ reaction on the difficulty level of the ISC Business Studies Exam. Also, get the complete question paper in PDF here.

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website cisce.org Class 12 Exam ISC Subject Business Studies Date March 1, 2023 Time 2 PM to 5 PM Difficulty level Moderate

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Paper Review 2023

Students of ISC Class 12 seemed to be satisfied with their Business Studies Exam. Most of them opined that today’s ISC Class 12 Business Studies Paper was moderately easy but too lengthy. Students found Section A of very short answer type and objective type questions the easiest part of the paper. The questions in section B were somewhat tricky but solvable.

What do experts have to say?

Experts analysed the ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Paper and found it of medium difficulty level but lengthy at the same time. Time management would have been a major problem among students who wrote the Business Studies exam today. Otherwise, most of the questions were direct and simple and from the prescribed syllabus. Overall, ISC Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023 was a balanced one and scoring also.

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Answer Key 2023

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

ISC Class 12 board exam results are expected to be declared in May-June 2023.

