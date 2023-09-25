ISC Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Hindi Paper Pattern 2024: Get here exam paper pattern and paper design with marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Hindi.

Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern with marking scheme
Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern with marking scheme

ISC Class 12 Hindi Paper Pattern 2024: Hindi is one of the elective subjects offered by CISCE to ISC students. This subject falls under the language elective: Indian languages. The syllabus for all Indian languages covered under the ISC Class 12 curriculum is the same, which also applies to Hindi. To get the syllabus of all ISC Class 12 subjects and their specimen papers, click on the links below.

ISC Class 12 Revised Syllabus 2023-24

ISC Class 12 Specimen Paper 2023-24

To know the latest ISC Class 12 Hindi exam pattern and marking scheme for 2024, students need to continue reading this post. This article will describe the ISC Class 12 Hindi exam pattern 2024, exam highlights, section-wise weightage, and evaluation schemes for internal and external exams.

Career Counseling

ISC Class 12 Hindi Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name

Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th Examination 2024

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Official Website

cisce.org

Subject

Hindi

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total  Marks

100

Paper I

Theory - 80

Paper II

Project Work - 20 marks

Theory Exam Duration

3+15

 

ISC Class 12 Hindi Section-wise Weightage

 

Paper I (Theory):80 Marks

Section A Language

40 Marks

Composition

15 Marks

Comprehension

15 Marks

Grammar

10 Marks

Section B Prescribed Textbooks

40 Marks

Paper II (Project Work): 20 Marks

ISC Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

 

Paper Name

Hindi

Maximum Marks

80

Time allowed

3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading)

Number of Questions

15 (As per specimen paper 2024)

Number of sections

2 (A-Language, and B-Literature)

Section A (Compulsory)

40 Marks, 3 Questions

Section B

40 Marks, 3 questions (Gadya Sankalan), 3 questions (Kavya Manjari), 3 questions (Sara Aakash), 3 questions (Ashad Ka Ek Din)

Answer four questions from this section on any three out of the four prescribed textbooks. 

Instructions

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in the brackets [].

(Candidates are allowed an additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time

Internal Evaluation by the Teacher (10 Marks)

 

Assessment Criteria

Description

Marks

Listening Skills (Aural)

Response to questions based on listening comprehension

5

Speaking Skills (Oral)

Content, Fluency, Vocabulary, Sentence structure, Confidence

5

Total

10

 

Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner (10 Marks)

 

Assessment Criteria

Description

Marks

1.

Process (Identification of the topic, planning and preparing a written outline)

2

2.

Presentation (Overall formatting: headings, subheadings, paragraphing, writing within the word limit and providing a separate title page)

2

3.

Content (Use a range of literary aspects in order to present an organized and well structured complete assignment with proper introduction, main body and conclusion)

4

4.

Originality

2

Total

10

NOTE: No question paper for Project Work will be set by the Council.

 

Also read:

 

ISC Class 12 All Subjects Syllabus 2023-24

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next