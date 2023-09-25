ISC Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Hindi Paper Pattern 2024: Get here exam paper pattern and paper design with marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Hindi.

ISC Class 12 Hindi Paper Pattern 2024: Hindi is one of the elective subjects offered by CISCE to ISC students. This subject falls under the language elective: Indian languages. The syllabus for all Indian languages covered under the ISC Class 12 curriculum is the same, which also applies to Hindi. To get the syllabus of all ISC Class 12 subjects and their specimen papers, click on the links below.

To know the latest ISC Class 12 Hindi exam pattern and marking scheme for 2024, students need to continue reading this post. This article will describe the ISC Class 12 Hindi exam pattern 2024, exam highlights, section-wise weightage, and evaluation schemes for internal and external exams.

ISC Class 12 Hindi Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website cisce.org Subject Hindi Mode of Exam Offline Total Marks 100 Paper I Theory - 80 Paper II Project Work - 20 marks Theory Exam Duration 3+15

ISC Class 12 Hindi Section-wise Weightage

Paper I (Theory):80 Marks Section A Language 40 Marks Composition 15 Marks Comprehension 15 Marks Grammar 10 Marks Section B Prescribed Textbooks 40 Marks Paper II (Project Work): 20 Marks

ISC Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name Hindi Maximum Marks 80 Time allowed 3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading) Number of Questions 15 (As per specimen paper 2024) Number of sections 2 (A-Language, and B-Literature) Section A (Compulsory) 40 Marks, 3 Questions Section B 40 Marks, 3 questions (Gadya Sankalan), 3 questions (Kavya Manjari), 3 questions (Sara Aakash), 3 questions (Ashad Ka Ek Din) Answer four questions from this section on any three out of the four prescribed textbooks. Instructions The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in the brackets []. (Candidates are allowed an additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time

Internal Evaluation by the Teacher (10 Marks)

Assessment Criteria Description Marks Listening Skills (Aural) Response to questions based on listening comprehension 5 Speaking Skills (Oral) Content, Fluency, Vocabulary, Sentence structure, Confidence 5 Total 10

Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner (10 Marks)

Assessment Criteria Description Marks 1. Process (Identification of the topic, planning and preparing a written outline) 2 2. Presentation (Overall formatting: headings, subheadings, paragraphing, writing within the word limit and providing a separate title page) 2 3. Content (Use a range of literary aspects in order to present an organized and well structured complete assignment with proper introduction, main body and conclusion) 4 4. Originality 2 Total 10

NOTE: No question paper for Project Work will be set by the Council.

