ISC Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

History Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 higher secondary ISC Class 12 have begun it’s time to check the previous year papers now. View and download here the ISC Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020.

ISC History Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the year-end examination for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams kicked off from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams started from February 13. The time to cover new topics is long gone, and students should instead focus on revising and practicing what they already know. And solving previous year's question papers is a great way to do that. It helps refresh the memory and gives students an idea of the exam pattern and marks weightage of topics. The CISCE, like every other school board, also repeats questions from the past few years' exams. This can be beneficial for all students, including low-scorers, as they can achieve good scores by studying the important and frequently asked questions in the past year papers.

History (Code: 851) is an elective subject in ISC board class 12 and is a favourite of humanities stream students. History is a highly theoretical and descriptive subject that emphasizes a more on learning about various people, events and terms than practical applications. Consistent practice is the only way to retain all the aspects of the vast ICSE Class 12 history syllabus. Solving History Class 12 previous year question papers is one of the best ways to enhance your grasp on the subject and learn the concepts by heart. It also helps students understand the blueprint and pattern of the exam, along with the difficulty level. You can check here all the History previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 History Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 History course consists of two papers theory and project work.

Paper 1: Theory comprises 80 mark sand will be three hours long in duration.

15 minutes will be allotted to all students before the exam for just reading the paper.

The questions will be both objective and descriptive type.

The ISC Class 12th History exam will have three sections: A, B, and C.

Section A will be of 16marks and comprise short, 1-mark answers.

Section B and C will be 32 Marks each. Attempting all sections is compulsory for students but internal choice will be given only in sections B and C.

You can view and download the ISC History Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 History Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

