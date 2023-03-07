ISC History Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE History Sample Paper, Download PDF

History Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC : The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board’s specimen papers for the ISC Class 12 specimen papers are available now. Read and download the ISC History Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 here in pdf format.

ISC History Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12: The specimen papers for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)’s annual higher secondary ISC Class 12 exams are out. The 2023 ISC exams have already begun, and the time couldn’t be more appropriate to go through specimen papers. History (Code: 851) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12th and a core component of the humanities stream. Due to its theoretical nature, History demands immense retention skills from students. You have to learn numerous dates, events, names and their significance in Indian and world history. Students should also know how to translate their knowledge into words on the answer sheet. There is no better way of succeeding in the subject than solving the ISC Class 12 History specimen paper. Stress is also a big factor during exam times. ISC class 12 History specimen paper not only give students a sense of the type of questions asked, their difficulty level, and the length of the final exam but also helps boost confidence and reduce stress. Check here to download the ISC History Specimen Paper Class 12 PDF.

ISC Class 12 History Specimen Paper 2023

The ISC Board class 12 History paper will be three hour long and carry 80 marks. The exam questions will range between MCQ, short answer and long answer questions.

15 minutes of reading time will be given and writing answers will not be allowed during this period.

The ISC Class 12th History exam will contain three sections: A, B, and C.

Internal choice between questions will be given in only sections B and C.

Check the 2023 ISC History Specimen Paper for class 12 in PDF format here. The download link to the full specimen paper is given towards the end of article.

Question 1

(i) Name one of the founders of the Congress Socialist Party from within the Congress.[1]

(ii) ________ was one of the two policies introduced by Mikhail Gorbachev. [1]

(iii) The paramilitary forces created in Hyderabad in 1946-47 were known as _________. [1]

(iv) __________ organised the Sampoorna Kranti Movement (Total Revolution) in Bihar in 1974 – 75: [1]

(a) Kanu Sanyal

(b) V. V. Giri

(c) Jai Prakash Narayan

(d) K. Kamaraj

(v) Which one of the following is NOT a provision of the Simla Agreement of 1972? [1]

(a) Pakistan agreed to respect the existing LOC.

(b) India retained all the occupied territories.

(c) India and Pakistan agreed to settle all their disputes bilaterally.

(d) Both countries agreed on a mutual exchange of prisoners.

(vi) The term lebensraum means: [1]

(a) lightning speed.

(b) living space.

(c) anti-communist.

(d) conscription.

(vii) Which event completed the Iron Curtain? [1]

(a) Berlin Blockade

(b) Communist takeover of Czechoslovakia

(c) Churchill’s Iron Curtain speech

(d) Creation of NATO

(viii) State the significance of the defeat of Germany in the Battle of Stalingrad. [1]

(ix) What was the aim of the Hundred Flowers campaign? [1]

(x) Name one women’s organisation that led the anti-dowry movement in the 1970s and 1980s in India. [1]

(xi) State the main objective of the Food for Work programme. [1]

(xii) Why did the Congress split into two factions in 1969? [1]

(xiii) Why was Direct Action launched in 1946? [1]

(xiv) Who wrote the book The Feminine Mystique? [1]

(xv) State one offer made by the Peel Commission. [1]

(xvi) Who were the fedayeen? [1]

SECTION B – 32 MARKS

Question 2 [4]

Comment on the role of Potti Sriramalu in the demand for a separate state of Andhra.

Question 3 [4]

(i) Discuss the main issues that led to the agitation in Assam in 1980s.

OR

(ii) Explain any four main terms of the Rajiv-Longowal Accord (Memorandum of Settlement on Punjab) signed in 1985.

Question 4 [4]

Examine the role of Indira Gandhi in the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

Question 5 [4]

What problems did Indian women experience, according to the Towards Equality Report of 1974?

Question 6 [4]

Define Britain and France’s policy of Appeasement towards Germany and Italy between 1935 and 1939. Give any three examples of Appeasement.

Question 7 [4]

Account for the Communist victory over the KMT in 1949.

Question 8 [4]

What were the main grievances of the black Africans against the white settlers in Kenya?

Question 9 [4]

(i) Briefly trace the events that led to the transition to black majority rule in South Africa in the 1990s.

OR

(ii) Analyse the socio-cultural impact of the Second Wave Feminist Movement in

You can read and download the entire ISC Class 12 History Specimen Paper 2023 below.

