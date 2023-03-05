ISC Class 12 Physics Preparation: Time Management Tips and Important Topics

ISC Class 12 Physics Preparation Tips: The Physics Paper 1 board exam for class 12th board exam students in ISC Board is scheduled to be conducted on Monday from 2 pm. Check this article to know time management tips and important topics to score 90+ marks in ISC Class 12 Physics board exam 2023.

Time Management Tips and Important Topics for ISC Class 12 Physics: It is a common notion among students that physics is difficult, with a very lengthy paper and tricky questions. However, ISC Class 12 Physics is actually simple to crack with smart work and hard work combined. The paper for ISC Physics Class 12 Board exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on Monday, March 6, 2023. Check the important time management tips here and get the most important topics in this article to score maximum exams in the exam tomorrow.

ISC Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2023

ISC Class 12 Physics board exam will be conducted for 70 marks with 3 hours time given to attempt the paper.

The Exam Timing for the paper will be from 2 PM to 5 PM.

15 minutes of reading time will be provided.

ISC Class 12 Physics Board Exam Question Paper Structure

The Paper will have four sections: A, B, C and D.

Section A will be MCQ based and consist of short, 1-mark answers. All questions from Section A will be compulsory.

Section B will have seven questions of 2 marks each.

Section C will have nine questions of 3 marks each.

Section D will have three questions of 5 marks each.

ISC Class 12 Physics Preparation: Time Management Tips

It is best to start from Section D so that you are able to spend time, patiently on 5-mark questions. 35 minutes is the optimum time duration to solve this section. However, you should try to spend not more than 50 minutes in section D.

Next, go to Section C which should, ideally, take you 45 minutes to complete. Do not take more than 1 hour here.

Section B is for 2-mark questions, You should try to get this done in 25 minutes. More than 30 minutes should not be spent here.

Spend 25 to 30 minutes doing section A MCQs.

Spend the remaining time checking all your answers once more.

Important Topics for ISC Class 12 Physics Exam 2023

First check the chapter-wise weightage:

ISC Class 12 Physics Chapter-wise Weightage S. NO. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE 1. Electrostatics 14 Marks 2. Current Electricity 3. Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 16 Marks 4. Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 5. Electromagnetic Waves 6. Optics 20 Marks 7. Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 13 Marks 8. Atoms and Nuclei 9. Electronic Devices 7 Marks TOTAL 70 Marks

Now, check the important topics from each chapter and unit. Do not miss any of these if you want to score good marks in the ISC Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow.

ISC Class 12 Physics Important Topics Units Important Topics Electrostatics Electric Charges and Fields, Electrostatic Potential, Capacitance Flow of current in conductors, Wheatstone Bridge, Ohm’s Law, Kirchoff’s laws Current Electricity Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Magnetism and matter, Moving Charges and Magnetism Electromagnetic Induction, AC Current Electromagnetic Waves, Displacement Current Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Electromagnetic Waves Optics Ray Optics, Wave Optics, Optical Instruments Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Wave-particle duality, Matter waves, Einstein’s Photoelectric equation, Hertz and Lenard’s observations Atoms, Nuclei Atoms and Nuclei Electronic Devices Semiconductor electronics and diode

ISC Class 12 Physics Preparation Tips and Strategy

These exam preparation tips will help you in the last-minute preparation.

Tip 1: Check the complete ISC Class 12 Physics syllabus to not missa any important point.

Tip 2: Check the ISC Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper to know what to expect tomorrow.

Tip 3: Also solve Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Papers to get in practice with the exam pattern and topics that are asked frequently.