ISC Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Papers (2018 to 2020) Download PDF

Physics Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 higher secondary ISC Class 12 session have commenced and it’s time to start solving the previous year papers which are especially important for the physics subject. Check here the ISC Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Papers from 2018 to 2020.

ISC Physics Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts annual exams for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams began on February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams commenced on February 13. This is the right time to solve the previous year question papers. Doing so is an effective way of revising concepts, getting a sense of the exam blueprint and topic-wise marks distribution. The CISCE, like most school boards, also tends to repeat questions from the previous year papers. Students can avail the benefits of this loophole by attempting the past year papers. Underachievers and students who've failed to adequately study can also score respectable marks by simply reviewing the important and most-asked questions in the previous year papers.

Physics (Code: 861) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and is a core component of the science stream. Physics is arguably the most important and difficult subject in ISC Class 12 science for both medical and non-medical stream students. Thus, it’s paramount to succeed in the subject, and there’s no better way to accomplish that other than by solving ISC Class 12 Physics previous year question papers. They give an idea of the exam pattern, question type, and difficulty level. Solving ISC Physics' previous year papers also enhances the time and stress management abilities of students. You can check here all the Physics previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2018 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Physics course consists two papers theory and project work.

Paper 1: Theory carries 70 marks and a duration of three hours.

15 minute reading time will be allocated to students before the exam and writing answers will be forbidden during this time.

The questions will be of both MCQ and descriptive and no extra sheet will be provided for rough work.

The ISC Class 12th Physics exam will feature four sections: A, B, C, and D.

All questions will be compulsory but students will be provided internal choices between the questions in section B, C and D.

Physical constant values will be given in the question paper and calculator allowed.

Below is the unit wise weightage of ISC 12th Physics exam 2023.

S. NO. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE 1. Electrostatics 14 Marks 2. Current Electricity 3. Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 16 Marks 4. Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 5. Electromagnetic Waves 6. Optics 20 Marks 7. Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 13 Marks 8. Atoms and Nuclei 9. Electronic Devices 7 Marks TOTAL 70 Marks

You can read and download the ISC Physics Question Papers for Class 12 for both theory and practical exams here.

ISC Class 12 Physics Language Papers Download from 2018 to 2020

