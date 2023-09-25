ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Political Science is one of the academic electives offered by CISCE to ISC students with subject code 852. ISC Class 12 Pol. Sc. includes important topics like forms of government, the Constitution, organs of government, Indian democracy, etc. Students can download the complete ISC Class 12 revised Political Science syllabus and specimen paper 2024 from the links below.
To know the ISC Class 12 Political Science exam pattern and marking scheme, read this complete article. Here you will see the internal and external evaluation, exam pattern, number, and type of questions asked in each section.
ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam 2024 Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th Examination 2024
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
|
Subject
|
Political Science
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Paper I
|
Theory - 80
|
Paper II
|
Project Work - 20 marks
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3+15
ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
|
Paper Name
|
Political Science
|
Subject Code
|
852
|
Maximum Marks
|
80
|
Time allowed
|
3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading)
|
Number of Questions
|
13 (As per specimen paper 2024)
|
Number of sections
|
3 (A, B, and C)
|
Section A
|
60 Marks, 1 Questions with 10 subparts (objective / very short)
|
Section B
|
20 Marks, 8 Questions with subparts (short)
|
Section C
|
20 Marks, 4 Questions with subparts (long)
|
Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B and Section C
|
Instructions
|
The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in the brackets [ ].
Assessment of Project Work will be done as follows:
|
1.
|
Internal Evaluation by Teacher
|
10 Marks
|
2.
|
Evaluation by Visiting Examiner
|
10 Marks
|
Total
|
20 Marks
Internal Evaluation by Teacher
|
S. No.
|
Assessment Objective
|
Criteria
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Process
|
Candidates should be able to: Identify the topic. Plan and detail a research project. Select and use appropriate research methods
|
3
|
2.
|
Understanding application of knowledge and Analysis
|
Candidates should be able to: Explain issues and themes clearly and in context. Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/ statement.
|
4
|
3.
|
Presentation
|
Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), within word limit of 2000 words, title page, header/footer, etc.
|
3
|
Total
|
10 Marks
Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner
|
S. No.
|
Assessment Objective
|
Criteria
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Choice of Technique/ Detailed Procedure & Presentation
|
Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), title page, header/footer, etc
|
4
|
2.
|
Analysis and evaluation
|
Candidate should be able to: Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/statements.
|
3
|
3.
|
Viva
|
Range of questions based on the project only.
|
3
|
Total
|
10 Marks
