ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Political Science Paper Pattern 2024: Get here exam paper pattern and paper design with marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Political Science.

Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern with marking scheme

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Political Science is one of the academic electives offered by CISCE to ISC students with subject code 852. ISC Class 12 Pol. Sc. includes important topics like forms of government, the Constitution, organs of government, Indian democracy, etc. Students can download the complete ISC Class 12 revised Political Science syllabus and specimen paper 2024 from the links below.

To know the ISC Class 12 Political Science exam pattern and marking scheme, read this complete article. Here you will see the internal and external evaluation, exam pattern, number, and type of questions asked in each section.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website cisce.org Subject Political Science Mode of Exam Offline Total Marks 100 Paper I Theory - 80 Paper II Project Work - 20 marks Theory Exam Duration 3+15

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name Political Science Subject Code 852 Maximum Marks 80 Time allowed 3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading) Number of Questions 13 (As per specimen paper 2024) Number of sections 3 (A, B, and C) Section A 60 Marks, 1 Questions with 10 subparts (objective / very short) Section B 20 Marks, 8 Questions with subparts (short) Section C 20 Marks, 4 Questions with subparts (long) Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B and Section C Instructions The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in the brackets [ ].

Assessment of Project Work will be done as follows:

1. Internal Evaluation by Teacher 10 Marks 2. Evaluation by Visiting Examiner 10 Marks Total 20 Marks

Internal Evaluation by Teacher

S. No. Assessment Objective Criteria Marks 1. Process Candidates should be able to: Identify the topic. Plan and detail a research project. Select and use appropriate research methods 3 2. Understanding application of knowledge and Analysis Candidates should be able to: Explain issues and themes clearly and in context. Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/ statement. 4 3. Presentation Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), within word limit of 2000 words, title page, header/footer, etc. 3 Total 10 Marks

Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner

S. No. Assessment Objective Criteria Marks 1. Choice of Technique/ Detailed Procedure & Presentation Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), title page, header/footer, etc 4 2. Analysis and evaluation Candidate should be able to: Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/statements. 3 3. Viva Range of questions based on the project only. 3 Total 10 Marks

