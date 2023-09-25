ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Political Science Paper Pattern 2024: Get here exam paper pattern and paper design with marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Political Science.

Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern with marking scheme
Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern with marking scheme

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Political Science is one of the academic electives offered by CISCE to ISC students with subject code 852. ISC Class 12 Pol. Sc. includes important topics like forms of government, the Constitution, organs of government, Indian democracy, etc. Students can download the complete ISC Class 12 revised Political Science syllabus and specimen paper 2024 from the links below.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Revised Syllabus 2023-24

ISC Class 12 Political Science Specimen Paper 2023-24

To know the ISC Class 12 Political Science exam pattern and marking scheme, read this complete article. Here you will see the internal and external evaluation, exam pattern, number, and type of questions asked in each section.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name

Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th Examination 2024

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Official Website

cisce.org

Subject

Political Science

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total  Marks

100

Paper I

Theory - 80

Paper II

Project Work - 20 marks

Theory Exam Duration

3+15

 

Career Counseling

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

 

Paper Name

Political Science

Subject Code

852

Maximum Marks

80

Time allowed

3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading)

Number of Questions

13 (As per specimen paper 2024)

Number of sections

3 (A, B,  and C)

Section A 

60 Marks, 1 Questions with 10 subparts (objective / very short)

Section B

20 Marks, 8 Questions with subparts (short)

Section C

20 Marks, 4 Questions with subparts (long)

Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B and Section C

Instructions

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in the brackets [ ].

Assessment of Project Work will be done as follows: 

 

1.

Internal Evaluation by Teacher

10 Marks

2.

Evaluation by Visiting Examiner

10 Marks
 

Total

20 Marks

 

Internal Evaluation by Teacher

 

S. No.

Assessment Objective

Criteria

Marks

1.

Process

Candidates should be able to: Identify the topic. Plan and detail a research project. Select and use appropriate research methods

3

2.

Understanding application of knowledge and Analysis 

Candidates should be able to: Explain issues and themes clearly and in context. Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/ statement. 

4

3.

Presentation

Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), within word limit of 2000 words, title page, header/footer, etc. 

3
 

Total

  

10 Marks

 

Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner

S. No.

Assessment Objective

Criteria

Marks

1.

Choice of Technique/ Detailed Procedure & Presentation

Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), title page, header/footer, etc

4

2.

Analysis and evaluation

Candidate should be able to: Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/statements.

3

3.

Viva

Range of questions based on the project only. 

3
 

Total

  

10 Marks

 

Also read:

 

ISC Class 12 All Subjects Syllabus 2023-24

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next