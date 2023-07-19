ISC Class 12 Legal Studies Specimen Paper 2024: CISCE Class 12 Legal Studies Sample Paper, Download PDF

(iii) Assertion: As per Indian Contract Act, 1872, the acceptance must be communicated by the offeree to the offeror and must be qualified and absolute. Reason: An acceptance that is not communicated clearly to the offeror does not lead to the formation of a contract. [1]

Which one of the following is correct?

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false and Reason is true.

(iv) Legal Principle: An agreement entered into by way of a wager / bet is unenforceable in law. Fact Situation: Abdul is good at predicting outcomes of cricket matches. His friends, Raja and John give him two thousand rupees individually to bet on the outcome of a cricket match. Abdul wins four lakh rupees after betting four thousand rupees. Which one of the following statements is correct in relation to the legal principle stated above? [1]

(a) Abdul must share four lakh rupees with Raja and John equally.

(b) Abdul must return two thousand rupees each to Raja and John.

(c) Abdul need not share four lakh rupees with Raja and John since it is the outcome of an unenforceable agreement.

(d) Raja and John can sue Abdul if he does not pay two lakh rupees to each of them.

(v) Section 82 of the IPC states “nothing is an offence which is done by a child under seven years of age.” This refers to legal maxim. [1]

(vi) As per a legal maxim, there is no remedy in tort law if damages are caused without to the plaintiff. [1]

(vii) Gift of an immovable property involves two parties, namely, and . [1]