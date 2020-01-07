ISRO Admit Card 2020 Released for Scientist/Engineer Posts, Download @isro.gov.in

ISRO Admit Card 2020: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released Scientist/Engineer Admit Card on its official website. Candidates applied for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2020 against the advertisement number ISRO:ICRB:03:2019 dated 15.10.2019 can download their admit card through the official website of ISRO.i.e. isro.gov.in.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 12 January 2020 at various exam centres across the country to fill up 327 vacancies. Candidates can download ISRO Scientist/Engineer Admit Card 2020 by following the instructions given below.

Candidates are required to visit the official website of ISRO.i.e.isro.gov.in.

Procedure to Download ISRO Scientist/Engineer Admit Card 2020

Click on ISRO Scientist/Engineer Admit Card 2020 flashing on home screen.

It will redirect you to the login page, where candidates will have to enter the essential credentials and click on the submit button.

Then, ISRO Scientist/Engineer Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save ISRO Scientist/Engineer Call Letter 2020 for future reference.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Admit Card 2020



The written test will be of objective type which will consist of 80 questions of each equal marks. Candidates will be selected for interview round on the basis of their performance of Interview. Candidates who will secure minimum 60% marks in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment, in the order of merit.

Appointed candidates will get salary in Pay Matrix of Level 10 in the basic pay of Rs. Rs. 56,100/- p.m. In addition, Dearness Allowance [DA], House Rent Allowance [HRA] and Transport Allowance are payable as per extant rules on the subject. Candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the above link.

