ISRO Recruitment 2020 Selection Process: Written Test in Bengaluru & Skill Test Details

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has invited online application for the recruitment of 181 vacancies in U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) previously known as ISRO Satellite Centre. The recruitment will be done for the temporary posts of Technician-B / Draughtsman-B / Technical Assistant/ Scientific Assistant/ Library Assistant/ Hindi Typist/ Catering Attendant-'A'/ Cook/Fireman-'A'/Heavy Vehicle Driver-'A'/ Light Vehicle Driver-'A'. U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) situated in Bengaluru of Karnataka State is the lead centre of ISRO for satellite technology. URSC has successfully established the Indian National Satellite (INSAT) system and NAVigation with Indian Constellation (NAVIC). Some other scientific and exploration missions of URSC are Mars Orbiter Mission, Chandrayaan- I and Astrosat.

Below are important dates for ISRO 2020 Recruitment Process:

ISRO 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Opening Date for Online Application 15th February 2020 Closing Date for Online Application 6th March 2020 Last Date to Pay Application Fee 7th March 2020

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern of ISRO 2020 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

ISRO Recruitment 2020 Exam Pattern

ISRO 2020 Recruitment will consist of three phases – Initial Screening of application, Written Exam and Skill Test. Candidates need to check the details of the exam related to the post for which they have applied from the table given below:

ISRO 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern Name of the Post Name of the Exam Technician-B [Electronics-Mechanic/ Technician Power Electronic Systems/ Mechanic Consumer Electronic Appliances/ Mechanic Industrial Electronics, Fitter, Electrical, Plumber, Refrigeration and Air - Conditioning (R&A/C), Turner, Machinist (Grinder), Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Photography/ Digital Photography, Machinist, Electroplating, Welder Written Test in Bengaluru and Skill Test (Curriculum based) Draughtsman-B Draughtsman - Mechanical Written Test in Bengaluru and Skill Test (Curriculum based) Technical Assistant Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science, Automobile, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil Written Test in Bengaluru and Skill Test (Curriculum based) Library Assistant Written Test and Skill Test (Computer Literacy) Scientific Assistant Chemistry, Physics, Animation & Multimedia, Electronics Written Test in Bengaluru and Skill Test (Curriculum based) Hindi Typist Written Test and Skill Test (Computer Literacy) Catering Attendant-'A' Written Test and Skill Test Cook Written Test and Skill Test FIREMAN 'A' Written Test and Skill Test (Endurance Test) Light Vehicle Driver-'A' Written Test and Skill Test (Driving Test) Heavy Vehicle Driver-'A' Written Test and Skill Test (Driving Test)

Selection Process for the posts of Technician-B/ Draughtsman-B/ Technical Assistant/ Scientific Assistant/ Library Assistant/ Catering Attendant-A/ Cook and Hindi Typist/HVD-A/LVD-A

Initial Screening & Written Test: There will be an initial screening, based on the academic performance and other parameters provided by the candidates/ applicants in the on-line applications and only those screened-in candidates will be called for Written Test to be held in Bengaluru only.

Skill Test: Candidates those who qualify based on the performance/ parameters set by URSC in the written test and taking into consideration of the number of vacancies notified, will have to appear for skill test which will be held in Bengaluru only.

Final Selection: The final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained by them in the written test. From amongst candidates who qualify in the Skill test, with minimum 60% marks, empanelment shall be done in the order of marks obtained in the written test. Skill test, will be purely on 'go-no-go' basis and marks obtained in the skill test shall not be considered for final selection [Skill test is a qualification criteria, wherein the candidate obtaining minimum 60% as go (qualified) and less than 60% as a no-go (not qualified)].

Resolution of Tie Cases: In case of a tie in written test scores, the academic scores of the notified qualification(s) shall be the tiebreaker. In respect of recruitment to the posts of Technician-B and Draughtsman-B, if there is a tie in written test scores and academic scores of notified qualification (ITI/NTC/NAC) in respect of two or more candidates, candidates possessing valid NAC score will have preference over other candidates who do not possess NAC score.

Selection Process for the post of Fireman

Initial Screening & Written Test: There will be an initial screening, based on the academic performance and other parameters provided by the candidates/ applicants in the on-line applications and only those screened-in candidates will be called for the Written Test to be held in Bengaluru only.

Endurance Test/Skill Test: Candidates those who qualify based on the performance/ parameters set by URSC in the written test and taking into consideration of the number of vacancies notified, will have to appear for Endurance Test/Skill Test which will be held in Bengaluru only.

Physical Endurance Test & Standards: Candidates have to meet the following Physical fitness standards and Endurance Test standards. Also, they are required to furnish Certificate of Physical fitness standards, issued by a Medical Officer not below the rank of Assistant, Civil Surgeon of a Government Hospital, at the time of Skill Test/Endurance test. If the candidates do not meet/satisfy the following standards they are not eligible to apply for the post.

S.No Minimum Physical Standards 1 No Deformity (inter alia, bow legs, knock knees or flat foot shall be a disqualification 2 Height - 165 cms (Minimum) 3 Weight - 50Kgs (Minimum) 4 Chest - 81 cms ((Minimum) and chest on expansion 86 cms 5 Distant vision: 6/6 without wearing glasses or any other aid. 6 Near vision: Normal but for presbyopic correction for persons above 40 years 7 Night or colour blindness shall be a disqualification 8 Each eye must have a full field of vision 9 Squint or any other morbid condition of the eyes, or of the eyelids of either eye liable to the risk of aggravation or recurrence, shall be deemed to be a disqualification. S.No Endurance Test Standards 1 100 meter run in 13 seconds 2 High Jump: 5 ft. (152.40 cm) 3 Long Jump: 17 ft. (5.19 m) 4 Putting the shot of 7.27 Kg (16 lbs): 24 ft. (7.32 m) 5 Throwing the cricket ball: 225 ft. (68.58 m) 6 Rope climbing (only hands): 14 ft. (4.27 m) 7 Pull-ups: 10 8 1500 mtrs run in 5 minutes 15 seconds. Note: 1. Out of 08 events shown above, the candidate should select and qualify in at least 05 events in Endurance Test. 2. The Written Test/Skill Test/Endurance Test will be conducted for the screened-in/shortlisted candidates in Bengaluru only.

Final Selection: Skill test/Endurance test will be purely on 'go-no-go' basis and marks obtained in the skill test shall not be considered for selection. The final selection will be done, amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained in the written test. In case of a tie in written test scores, the academic scores of the notified qualification shall be the tiebreaker.

After going through the above exam pattern of ISRO 2020 Recruitment, you must have now understood that mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear physical and medical tests.