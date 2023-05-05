ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023 for 65 Posts, Apply Online

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023: Indian Space Research Organization is recruiting candidates for the post of Engineer/Scientist. Check How to Apply, Selection Process, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023: Indian Space Research Organization is recruiting candidates for the post of Scientist/Engineer for Civil; Electrical; Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and Architecture fields. Candidates can apply online from 04 May to 25 May 2023.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Notification and Online Application Link

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Vacancy Details

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Civil) - 39

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electrical) - 14

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) - 09

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Architecture) - 01

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Civil) - Autonomous Body - PRL 01

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Architecture) - Autonomous Body - PRL 01

Eligibility Criteria for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment Educational Qualification:

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Civil) - BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electrical) BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electrical Engineering OR Electrical and Electronics Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with Air Conditioning & Refrigeration or allied subjects as electives or as a core subject in any of the semesters, with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 .

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Architecture) Bachelor degree in Architecture with an aggregate minimum of 65% or CGPA 6.84/10 and registration with Council of Architecture..

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Civil) - Autonomous Body - PRL BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Architecture) - Autonomous Body - PRL Bachelor degree in Architecture with an aggregate minimum of 65% or CGPA 6.84/10 and registration with Council of Architecture..

Age Limit:

28 years

Selection Process for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment

Written test will be conducted at eleven venues viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

How to Apply for ISRO Recruitment 2023 ?



Candidates may apply for multiple posts, subject to conditions. However, candidates applying for multiple posts should select common (same) written test centres. Candidates have to make application fee payment separately for applications for all the posts. The application for on-line registration will be hosted in the ISRO website between 04.05.2023 and 24.05.2023.